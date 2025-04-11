Jalen Milroe shines a light on his "superpower" ahead of NFL draft

Quarterback Jalen Milroe went from being barely mentioned in early draft conversations to now being projected as a possible Day 1 pick. Teams are starting to see the same exciting traits that made him a compelling player heading into 2024. Milroe is a highly athletic quarterback who needs development as a passer, but his dual-threat abilities have kept him high on many teams’ draft boards.

On Friday's "Good Morning Football," former wide receiver Isaiah Stanback discussed Milroe's two-way abilities. He addressed the common narrative around dual-threat quarterbacks, for instance, doubts about whether they can stay in the pocket and consistently deliver throws, despite their athleticism.

Replying, Milroe said that his main objective as a quarterback is to help his team stack drives, get first downs and score touchdowns, regardless of whether it happens through the air or on the ground. In all, a successful play is a successful play, no matter how it’s executed.

Each play depends on the situation, and he simply does what the play requires. Whether it’s passing or running, his job is to keep the offense going. So all things considered, he doesn’t view his athleticism as a limitation.

“I consider it a superpower,” Milroe said (Timestamp: 5:40). “Something that people don’t have. So why not benefit from that. Why not prepare to keep on dominating defenses and be able to and being able to have something that other people have is unique.

"Everybody wishes they had my superpower of having my legs and my arm. So why would I use that as a crutch against myself because someone doesn’t like it? If you don’t like it, stop it. So I’m not fazed by that.”

Jalen Milroe on his meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers

On Friday's "Good Morning Football.", Jalen Milroe spoke with Mike Garafolo and discussed his pre-draft visit with the Steelers, who hold the 21st overall pick and need a quarterback. He also shared details about his meeting with coach Mike Tomlin and the team.

"It's funny, everybody has their own type of personality, right?” Milroe said. “You have the stern coach. You have the laid-back coach. You have the relationship-oriented coach. Coach Tomlin was chill, laid back when I met with him.

"It was definitely a cool visit for sure. You always think you have to keep your head up high and be serious the whole conversation. Nah, it was a laid-back conversation."

In his time at Alabama, Jalen Milroe threw for 6,016 passing yards and 45 passing touchdowns and also ran for 1,577 rushing yards and 33 rushing scores.

