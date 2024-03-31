"Jalen Milroe has been super consistent": Kalen DeBoer shares Alabama QB's performance in 2024 spring game practice

The potential performance of Jalen Milroe under Kalen DeBoer is one of the things many fans are watching out for ahead of next season. The quarterback was able to establish himself in Alabama's backfield under Nick Saban last season after struggling early in the season.

With the Crimson Tide set to be more explosive on the offense next season under DeBoer, there are a lot of expectations for Milroe. The coach discussed the good job of the quarterback since the commencement of spring practice after the first scrimmage on Thursday.

“Jalen Milroe has been super consistent. He’s done a good job of just playing ball. He's got that dual skill set, being able to run and throw. And now that we have enough things in where he can utilize all of that, you can see even the play-calling working around what he brings to the table.”

Jalen Milore seems to be honing his passing skills ahead of 2024 season

Speaking further in his media availability on Thursday, Kalen DeBoer made it known that Jalen Milroe is getting more comfortable in the backfield, especially in the passing game. This is something many Crimson Tide fans are waiting to see in the upcoming season.

“He's tough to handle. He's just so extremely fast. You think you have it bottled up and he just runs right around you. So he's done a really good job. I think he's getting more and more comfortable with the offense every day, especially when it comes to the passing game.”

Milroe had some struggle in the Alabama backfield last year, despite his largely improved performance. Most notable is that he wasn't quick enough to sight his target, which made him hold on to the ball longer. This seems like something DeBoer and his team have worked on.

Jalen Milroe was not the only quarterback to receive the commendation of Kalen DeBoer in his session with the media. The coach praised the team's entire quarterback room for their effort in the first scrimmage of spring practice.

“I actually thought the quarterbacks in general did a really good job making some throws, staying with plays, checking protections, just feeling really comfortable back there and not trying to do too much. They never turned the ball over once today, which I think is a really good sign that says a lot."

Milroe will obviously have a strong set of backup options in the 2024 college football season, despite the departure of Tyler Buchner. The Alabama quarterback room boasts the likes of Ty Simpson, Austin Mack, Dylan Lonergan and Cade Carruth.