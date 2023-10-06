Jalon Daniels injury update: Will he start against UCF?

Kansas Jayhawks Junior Quarterback Jalon Daniels has been performing well this season. He is 56-of-75 (74.7 completion percentage) for 705 yards with five touchdowns to one interception on the season, and his 82.7 QBR is ranked 14th in college football. However, the star quarterback will sit out the Week 6 game against the UCF Knights.

Daniels has been dealing with an ongoing back injury since fall camp, which has forced him to not participate in early August practice. He already missed practice early this week while preparing for the upcoming game. Moreover, Action Network's Brett McMurphy has reported that backup quarterback Jason Bean should start.

Daniels was named the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, and his availability for the game will be determined right before game time on Saturday afternoon.

How well can the Kansas Jayhawks play without Jalon Daniels?

The Jayhawks have been depending on the depth of their quarterback position as Bean has already attempted 49 passing attempts this season. While this team is built to perform with Daniels dominating under center, Bean is not a significant drop in production for the program.

The Jayhawks offense has been running the football incredibly well throughout the season, averaging 5.4 rushing yards per attempt and 11 touchdowns on the ground. This means they won't need a lot of production and are cruising to a 4-1 (1-1) record up to this point, their only loss being against the Texas Longhorns last week.

This Kansas program is an outstanding offensive team and holds its own to an extent on the defensive side of the field. It has been doing well throughout the season and will need to continue if it wants to find its way to the AP Poll ranking.

Even with the in-and-out nature of the quarterbacks, the team is tied for 81st in the nation with 223.4 passing yards per game. Jayhawks will be going against the 12th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 28.

This Jayhawks team has a lot of talent and should be able to thrive throughout the season as Daniels recovers from his back injury.