Star quarterback for the Kansas Jayhawks, Jalon Daniels, has been absent from the action for a significant part of the 2023 season. Fans and analysts are speculating about his return. The big question remains: when can we expect to see Jalon Daniels back on the field?

This prolonged injury saga for Daniels began with a back issue that kept him sidelined for the opening game of the season. Unfortunately, this wasn't the end of his injury issues.

Before the Week 5 matchup against the Texas Longhorns, Jalon Daniels re-aggravated the same back injury. Since then, he has been diligently working towards his recovery.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Jalon Daniels injury update

During a recent press conference, Kansas head coach Lance Leipold offered insights on the status of Jalon Daniels. Talking about his long-term prospects, Leipold said:

“Still progressing. I remain very encouraged. I’ll leave it there. I think it’s still in the doubtful area, doubtful or questionable, and those things. But I remain very optimistic.”

In Daniels' absence, the Jayhawks have turned to their veteran backup QB, Jason Bean. Bean has stepped up admirably. In a close loss to Oklahoma State, Bean amassed 410 passing yards and recorded five touchdowns.

Given this, it's highly probable that Bean will continue as the starting quarterback for the Jayhawks in their upcoming game against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Kansas Jayhawks Football

The weekend brings an exciting border rivalry clash in the Big 12 as the undefeated and conference-leading No. 6 ranked Oklahoma Sooners hit the road to face off against the Kansas Jayhawks.

This Saturday marks the 114th encounter between these two teams. The series has predominantly leaned in favor of the Sooners, boasting an 80-27-6 record against the Jayhawks.

The Oklahoma Sooners (7-0, 4-0 Bug 12) have dominated this rivalry over the past two decades. They have won the last 18 matchups. Although the upcoming clash might not be a one-sided affair, the Sooners faced a stiff challenge last week, narrowly defeating UCF by a margin of just two points (31-29).

On the other side, the Kansas Jayhawks have witnessed a recent upswing in their performance under the guidance of coach Lance Leipold. Despite not being considered national title contenders, they've proved their mettle in college football.

Since the beginning of 2022, the Jayhawks have secured an 11-9 record. They feature a potent offense, ranking 18th in scoring and 12th in rushing yards. Defensively, they’re a bit light and Leipold might want to work it out as soon as possible.

The Kansas Jayhawks (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) have been closing the gap with the Sooners. If Oklahoma underestimates them or experiences lapses, similar to their game against UCF, it could be a challenging day for them at the KU Memorial Stadium.