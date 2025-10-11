Jam Miller injury: Latest update on Alabama RB after taking a massive hit to the head against Missouri

Jam Miller was assisted to the locker room after suffering an injury following a crucial first down against Missouri on Saturday. The running back had played a crucial role in Alabama's run game throughout the encounter before receiving a massive hit on his head from Jalen Catalon.In the fourth quarter of the game, on a bootleg play-action pitch, quarterback Ty Simpson connected with Miller for a 10-yard gain, but he was hit out of bounds. He stayed down briefly before being aided by trainers, then walked off the field and headed straight to the locker room.It was believed that Jam Miller headed to the locker room for further evaluation, ruling him out of the remainder of the game. The running back rushed for a game-high 85 yards in 20 carries before leaving the game. He also added 25 yards on four catches in the passing game.Miller started his season in Week 5 in the SEC opener against Georgia, having missed the Crimson Tide’s first three games of the season. He was only able to record 46 rushing yards on 16 carries in the game as Kalen DeBoer’s team earned a 24-21 win in Athens.The breakout game for Jam Miller this season came last week in the highly anticipated game against Vanderbilt. He rushed for 136 yards and one touchdown in 22 attempts as the Crimson Tide secured a 30-14 victory to get revenge for the Commodores’ upset in 2024.Jam Miller’s injury could be a blow for AlabamaShould Jam Miller’s injury against Missouri keep him sidelined for a significant period, this will undoubtedly come as a massive blow for Alabama. The running back missed his production in the running game, especially in the 31-17 loss to Florida State in the season opener.Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer outlined his importance and the expectations for him while recovering from an upper-body injury in September.&quot;He's got some explosiveness,&quot; DeBoer said prior to his appearance at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham Sept. 15. &quot;He's got great strength. We really count on him, and he had a great fall camp. So hopefully it doesn't take him long to get him back in the swing of things.&quot;Alabama will count on Rich Young, Daniel Hill and Dre Washington for production in the run game should Jam Miller's injury keep him out. Despite his limited appearance this season, Miller leads the Crimson Tide in rushing yards with 267 yards across three games.