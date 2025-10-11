  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Jam Miller injury: Latest update on Alabama RB after taking a massive hit to the head against Missouri

Jam Miller injury: Latest update on Alabama RB after taking a massive hit to the head against Missouri

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Oct 11, 2025 20:04 GMT
NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Alabama - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Alabama - Source: Imagn

Jam Miller was assisted to the locker room after suffering an injury following a crucial first down against Missouri on Saturday. The running back had played a crucial role in Alabama's run game throughout the encounter before receiving a massive hit on his head from Jalen Catalon.

Ad

In the fourth quarter of the game, on a bootleg play-action pitch, quarterback Ty Simpson connected with Miller for a 10-yard gain, but he was hit out of bounds. He stayed down briefly before being aided by trainers, then walked off the field and headed straight to the locker room.

It was believed that Jam Miller headed to the locker room for further evaluation, ruling him out of the remainder of the game. The running back rushed for a game-high 85 yards in 20 carries before leaving the game. He also added 25 yards on four catches in the passing game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Miller started his season in Week 5 in the SEC opener against Georgia, having missed the Crimson Tide’s first three games of the season. He was only able to record 46 rushing yards on 16 carries in the game as Kalen DeBoer’s team earned a 24-21 win in Athens.

The breakout game for Jam Miller this season came last week in the highly anticipated game against Vanderbilt. He rushed for 136 yards and one touchdown in 22 attempts as the Crimson Tide secured a 30-14 victory to get revenge for the Commodores’ upset in 2024.

Ad

Jam Miller’s injury could be a blow for Alabama

Should Jam Miller’s injury against Missouri keep him sidelined for a significant period, this will undoubtedly come as a massive blow for Alabama. The running back missed his production in the running game, especially in the 31-17 loss to Florida State in the season opener.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer outlined his importance and the expectations for him while recovering from an upper-body injury in September.

Ad
"He's got some explosiveness," DeBoer said prior to his appearance at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham Sept. 15. "He's got great strength. We really count on him, and he had a great fall camp. So hopefully it doesn't take him long to get him back in the swing of things."

Alabama will count on Rich Young, Daniel Hill and Dre Washington for production in the run game should Jam Miller's injury keep him out. Despite his limited appearance this season, Miller leads the Crimson Tide in rushing yards with 267 yards across three games.

About the author
Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Twitter icon

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!

Quick Links

Edited by Farouk Yusuf
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications