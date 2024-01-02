James Burnip injury update: What happened to Alabama punter during Rose Bowl game vs Michigan?

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines are battling in the Rose Bowl but Crimson Tide punter James Burnip went down with an injury. In a game between two of the top programs in the entire United States, health is going to play a significant factor in deciding a winner.

With just under three minutes remaining in the first quarter of the Rose Bowl, the Crimson Tide were forced to punt. James Burnip punted the ball but was inadvertently hit with his leg in the air still, which is technically a running into the kicker penalty but was not called.

Burnip stayed on the ground for a moment before getting up and returning to the sidelines after medical personnel checked on him on the field. As of this writing, there has not been any injury designated to him and is expected to be okay the next time the Crimson Tide will be in a position for a punt.

How significant of a player is James Burnip for the Alabama Crimson Tide?

Junior punter James Burnip has been a solid player for the Alabama Crimson Tide throughout the season. He has done a phenomenal job at flipping the field for the defense to have room. Entering the Rose Bowl, Burnip has recorded 50 punts for 2,358 yards (47.2 yards per punt) with a long of 67 yards.

In each of his three college football seasons, he has consistently enhanced his punting performance across all statistical categories. This impressive improvement aids the Alabama Crimson Tide in pinning the opposing offense, forcing them into unfavorable starting positions. Such strategic plays contribute to gaining momentum, particularly during moments when the Crimson Tide is not actively scoring points in their drives.

In the four punts he has booted thus far as of this writing, he has 185 yards kicked and two of the punts have pinned the Wolverines inside the 20-yard line. That forces Michigan to have to essentially go the length of the field to put points on the board and takes an extended drive to get momentum.

Having a good punter is often underappreciated but the Roll Tide have an excellent punter.

