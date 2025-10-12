  • home icon
  James Franklin dodges question on wanting to be Penn State HC as firing calls intensify after humiliating loss to Northwestern

By Maliha
Modified Oct 12, 2025 04:56 GMT
NCAA Football: Northwestern at Penn State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Northwestern at Penn State - Source: Imagn

Penn State coach James Franklin avoided questions about his future with the program following the 22-21 loss to Northwestern on. The loss dropped the Nittany Lions to 3-3 after opening the 2025 season 3-0.

When asked whether he still wants to lead Penn State after the Week 7 defeat, Franklin shifted the focus to his players instead of giving a clear answer.

"For me, it's always been about our players and those guys are hurting right now," Franklin said. “I'd do anything I could to take that hurt away from them. I love those kids.”
Fan frustration has grown in the last few weeks, with “Fire Franklin” chants beginning during the fourth quarter of Penn State’s double-overtime loss to Oregon on Sept. 27. Following that, the school also suffered a 42-37 loss to previously winless UCLA on Oct. 4.

While discussion about Franklin's buyout is going on, the Penn State coach spoke on his loyalty to the program.

"I'm committed to those players and that locker room,” Franklin said. “I've been that way for 12 years, and I've been that way for 15 years in my head coaching career, and I've been that way for 30 years. That won't change, that won't change.
“It's always been about the players for me. That won't ever change. That's what it's all about for me. So, my commitment is to the guys in that locker room and all the guys that have been in that locker room in the past."

Franklin’s buyout at Penn State is $56.66 million, according to SI.

James Franklin reflects on fan frustration after Penn State’s third straight loss

Penn State entered the season ranked No. 2, but James Franklin's squad slipped out of the rankings after back-to-back losses against Oregon and UCLA.

Following the third straight loss of the season on Saturday, Franklin addressed the growing discontent among fans.

"The fans are frustrated, and I totally get it," Franklin said (via News Week) "We have great fans here. We get unbelievable support. I understand their frustration.
“Trust me. We’re as frustrated as anybody, the guys in the locker room. But to me, ultimately, it's about the guys. But like I told them, we got to stick together. We got to tune out all the noise, and we got to get to work."

The Nittany Lions will look to rebound on the road against Iowa next week.

Maliha

Edited by Maliha
