"James Franklin does not handle pressure well": Paul Finebaum rains down on Penn State HC with harsh criticism before 2025 season

Paul Finebaum feels that the Penn State Nittany Lions are the team under the most pressure this fall. Speaking on "Get Up" this week, Finebaum named longtime head coach James Franklin as the main reason for this.
Finebaum pointed to what he believes is Franklin's tendency to crack under pressure, blowing big leads in key games:
“I believe it’s Penn State because of this reason. They may very well be favored to win the Big Ten and James Franklin does not handle pressure well. He had a 10-point lead against Ohio State last year. Blew it.
"He had a 10-point lead against Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. Blew it. And that’s why he gets in trouble with his fanbase,” Finebaum said. “His record is exemplary, but he can’t seem to handle the pressure and he has it now.”
Despite Finebaum's criticism, Penn State is still considered to be one of the top contenders in the Big Ten, as well as within the entire College Football Playoff. Coming off a tremendously successful season under Franklin's leadership, it will be interesting to see if the Nittany Lions can live up to the hype.
James Franklin looking to end Penn State's longtime national title drought
James Franklin has led Penn State since 2014. He's seen tremendous success with the program in recent years, including a career-best 13-3 overall record last season. He also led Penn State to a semi-final matchup in the College Football Playoff. However, the Nittany Lions fell to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl, losing by three points.
While there may be some skepticism, Penn State is in a very favorable position in 2025. With returning players such as quarterback Drew Allar, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen both in the backfield and with one of the better offensive lines in the nation, the program is primed to make a push for the national title.
The Nittany Lions have not won a national championship since 1982. With quite the impressive roster returning in 2025, they could be on the verge of ending that long drought under James Franklin's tenure. Penn State kicks off the 2025 season against Nevada on August 30.
