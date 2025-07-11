"James Franklin does not handle pressure well": Paul Finebaum rains down on Penn State HC with harsh criticism before 2025 season

Paul Finebaum feels that the Penn State Nittany Lions are the team under the most pressure this fall. Speaking on "Get Up" this week, Finebaum named longtime head coach James Franklin as the main reason for this.

Ad

Finebaum pointed to what he believes is Franklin's tendency to crack under pressure, blowing big leads in key games:

“I believe it’s Penn State because of this reason. They may very well be favored to win the Big Ten and James Franklin does not handle pressure well. He had a 10-point lead against Ohio State last year. Blew it.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He had a 10-point lead against Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. Blew it. And that’s why he gets in trouble with his fanbase,” Finebaum said. “His record is exemplary, but he can’t seem to handle the pressure and he has it now.”

Despite Finebaum's criticism, Penn State is still considered to be one of the top contenders in the Big Ten, as well as within the entire College Football Playoff. Coming off a tremendously successful season under Franklin's leadership, it will be interesting to see if the Nittany Lions can live up to the hype.

Ad

James Franklin looking to end Penn State's longtime national title drought

NCAA Football: Penn State Blue-White Spring Game - Source: Imagn

James Franklin has led Penn State since 2014. He's seen tremendous success with the program in recent years, including a career-best 13-3 overall record last season. He also led Penn State to a semi-final matchup in the College Football Playoff. However, the Nittany Lions fell to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl, losing by three points.

Ad

While there may be some skepticism, Penn State is in a very favorable position in 2025. With returning players such as quarterback Drew Allar, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen both in the backfield and with one of the better offensive lines in the nation, the program is primed to make a push for the national title.

The Nittany Lions have not won a national championship since 1982. With quite the impressive roster returning in 2025, they could be on the verge of ending that long drought under James Franklin's tenure. Penn State kicks off the 2025 season against Nevada on August 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More