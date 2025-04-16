James Franklin issues clear message to NCAA as he declines to delve into the Nico Iamaleava controversy

Penn State coach James Franklin chose against delving into the controversy around Nico Iamaleava leaving Tennessee amid an NIL dispute with the team. However, Franklin did send a message to the NCAA regarding the "transformational experience" a player needs to go through at the collegiate level.

On Wednesday, Franklin was asked his opinion on Iamaleava entering the transfer portal after the Vols failed to comply with his reported $8 million NIL request. He responded by saying that he was not too interested in the matter, but was glad with the way his team has been complying with the NIL in college sports.

"I'm focused on Penn State, I can't speak on what's happening in another state, or in another conference," Franklin said. "I'm concerned about what's going on here at Penn State. And for the most part, I've been very pleased with how our players and coaches have handled it.

"We still are working very hard to make sure that this is a transformational experience. And it's interesting, that's a two-way street, for players and for coaches. I can just speak on how we're kinda operating. We're not trying to operate like that for the most part and our players haven't either."

Iamaleava missed Tennessee's spring practice session on Friday amid a breakdown in discussions around his NIL deal. On Monday, Vols coach Josh Heupel said that the team plans to move on from the signal-caller

As per On3, Iamaleava entered the transfer portal with a do-not-contact tag on Wednesday. It's still unclear where he will play his football next season, with some suggesting that the QB could land at UCLA.

Penn State HC James Franklin speaks on potentially having one transfer portal per year

Penn State HC James Franklin - Source: Imagn

On Tuesday, Penn State coach James Franklin said that he would prefer if the NCAA changes its rules on having two transfer portals during the year.

"I want to be careful not speaking for all coaches, but I think a good majority of them would like one window," Franklin said. "We think that’s in everybody’s best interests. The players know who’s on the roster, the coaches know who’s on the roster. Even if you made it after spring ball ... or even maybe got rid of spring football and went to summer OTAs and did it then, I think there needs to be one window."

The spring football transfer portal opened on Wednesday for 10 days until Friday, April 25.

James Franklin's Penn State lost 11 players in the winter transfer portal. Now, the Nittany Lions have lost offensive tackle JB Nelson to the spring transfer portal.

