James Franklin and Penn State suffer huge blow as 4-star 6’3" recruit snubs Nittany Lions for Steve Sarkisian's Texas

Linebacker Kosi Okpala has decided against playing for Penn State Nittany Lions coach James Franklin for the 2026 season. On Thursday, On3's and Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported via X that Okpala has committed to the Texas Longhorns for his freshman year.

Ad

"BREAKING: Four-Star Kosi Okpala has Committed to Texas, he tells me for @rivals The 6'3 225 LB from Katy, Texas chose the Longhorns over Penn State and Miami," Fawcett tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The linebacker also gave a statement to Fawcett for the Longhorns fans.

"It's a new era hook em," Okpala said to Fawcett.

247Sports reported that Texas made an offer to Okpala on Jan. 22, 2024. The Longhorns were the second team to reach out to the prospect after the Texas Tech Red Raiders sent a proposal on Nov. 14, 2023.

Texas continued to pursue Okpala's commitment for two years, as other teams also tried to recruit him. He attended the Longhorns training camp on June 1, 2024, and met with the team on June 20 to reach his decision to play for coach Steve Sarkisian.

Ad

The linebacker will finish his senior year playing for the Mayde Creek High School Rams (Houston, Texas). According to MaxPreps, he achieved 55 total tackles (39 solo) and five sacks last season. 247Sports Composite has ranked Okpala as a four-star prospect ahead of his transition to college football.

Sarkisian has recruited 16 players for the 2026 season so far. The commitment of Okpala could help bolster the Longhorns' defense, which was No. 3 in the nation in total fewest yards allowed per game (283.7) last season.

Ad

Penn State Nittany Lions' recruitment of linebackers for the 2026 season

Kosi Okpala's decision to play for the Texas Longhorns is a loss for the Penn State Nittany Lions. However, James Franklin has already recruited three linebackers for next year's freshman class.

One of the notable linebackers he was able to secure a commitment from is Terry Wiggins. 247Sports reported that the four-star prospect agreed to play for the Nittany Lions on May 2. Wiggins will finish his senior year playing for the Coatesville High School Red Raiders (Coatesville, Pennsylvania).

Ad

The other four-star linebacker that Franklin has recruited is Elijah Littlejohn. The prospect committed to Penn State on June 16. Littlejohn is set to compete for the West Charlotte High School Lions (Charlotte, North Carolina) this upcoming season.

Franklin will continue to recruit more incoming freshmen for both offense and defense as he prepares for his 12th season as Penn State's head coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.