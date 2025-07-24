James Franklin reveals what makes Penn State so unique compared to city schools in college football

Penn State is a historically and culturally rich program. James Franklin is proud of where he is and claims the Nittany Lions have been traditionally strong in plenty of sports other than football.

While speaking to college football insider Colin Cowherd from Las Vegas during the Big Ten media days, Franklin explained what makes Penn State so special, even though it is not a city school and isn't as flamboyant as Miami or other top programs in the country.

The passionate fanbase and the rich history of cultivating generational players are what make the school even more credible. The veteran coach has been associated with the program for over 12 years.

His commitment is reflected in the development of the football program, which has been on the rise ever since, although they are still hunting for a national championship.

“If you're looking for a city school, then obviously we're not that, but if you're looking for a college town, we're kind of like the postcard for college town,” Franklin said on Wednesday (Timestamp: 5:22). "It's exactly what you're looking for. I grew up in the state of Pennsylvania. I grew up just outside of Philadelphia, so this is home for me.

"It made sense. I understood the place. But yeah, if you're looking to be in, whether it's Miami or whether it's Philadelphia or Atlanta, we're not that. But if you're looking for a college town where everything revolves around the university, and it's not just the football program.We sell out 107,000 fans in every single game.

"We have over 70,000 season tickets sold out every single year. But it's also our women's volleyball, they're sold out on a Wednesday night. They just won a national championship. It's our soccer program playing on a Tuesday night. It's sold out."

James Franklin has a tough schedule in 2025

Being in the Big Ten, Penn State often faces a tough schedule. Things are no different in 2025. James Franklin and Co. will kickstart their season with a game against Nevada on Aug. 30 and FIU the following week. They will face the mighty Oregon in Week 4 at home.

The second half of the season is when things get even more challenging. Penn State will have Iowa in Week 7 and Ryan Day's Ohio State lined up for Week 8. In week 11, they will have Nebraska and wrap up the season with a road game against Rutgers.

Expect nothing less than a 12-win season and a playoff berth for Franklin & Co. in 2025.

