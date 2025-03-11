James Franklin's Penn State signs a $50M partnership to rename field

The Penn State Nittany Lions just made a whopping $50 million by selling the naming rights to their stadium. The stadium's name will remain the same, but the turf will receive a name.

It will be known as the West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. The decision was approved by Penn State's Board of Trustees by 22 votes in favor and eight against.

Beaver Stadium, which is undergoing a $700 million renovation, will brandish its field with West Shore's logos. West Shore is a big sponsor of the Nittany Lions NIL efforts. The $50 million sponsorship deal runs for 15 years, from 2025 until 2039.

While no specifics have been revealed regarding where the logos will appear on the field, athletic director Patrick Kraft said:

“On the field, I would take it like the College Football Playoff marks, at the 20s, it would say West Shore Home fields there."

James Franklin's team lost to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl in January and are expected to bounce back next season.

What did Penn State's Patrick Kraft say about the naming rights deal with West Shore?

Kraft also spoke highly of West Shore and its CEO B.J. Werzyn, highlighting the impact this deal will have on the school:

"We are incredibly grateful to B.J., P.J. and West Shore Home for this game-changing gift as their commitment to Penn State Athletics and the institution will have a lasting impact on our student-athletes, fans and community, as an alumnus of our great University and a business owner in Central Pennsylvania, B.J. understands the critical role that Beaver Stadium plays in our community, as well as the importance of preserving the great traditions of Penn State while helping us build a strong future."

B.J. Werzyn gave the following statement after the deal was approved:

"West Shore is proud to be founded and based in Pennsylvania and this partnership with Penn State is an exciting opportunity for our company,"

David Kleppinger, chair of Penn State's Board of Trustees, also released a statement on behalf of the body thanking West Shore for its financial commitment.

