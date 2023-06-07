James Laurinaitis and Chris Ward named on College Football HOF ballot: Will the former Buckeyes make the cut?

Former Ohio State Buckeyes James Laurinaitis and Chris Ward have once again been named to the College Football Hall of Fame ballot. The former Buckeyes stars are part of a stacked 2024 ballot that is headlined by Randy Moss, Michael Vick, Marvin Harrison, Julius Peppers, Larry Fitzgerald, and Terrell Suggs.

For a player to earn eligibility for the College Football Hall of Fame, they must be at least 10, but no more than 50, seasons removed from their final collegiate game. Furthermore, they must have been named a first-team All-American at least one time in their college career.

The inductees will be announced in early 2024 with the induction cerenmony set to take place on December 10th, 2024 in Atlanta. Take a look at whether or not James Laurinaitis and Chris Ward can emerge from the group of 179 players and 41 coaches.

How did James Laurinaitis and Chris Ward perform in their collegiate careers?

James Laurinaitis didn't receive much playing time as a true freshman, finishing the season with nine tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. He broke out the following season, however, as he had 115 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, and five interceptions. He was named a consensus All-American, first-team All-Big Ten and was awarded the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the best defender in college football.

Laurinaitis had 121 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, and two interceptions in his junior season. He was once again named a consensus All-American and first-team All-Big Ten while being named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Laurinaitis also took home the Butkus Award and Jack Lambert Trophy, both of which honor the best linebacker in college football.

In 2008, he had 130 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, and two interceptions. Laurinaitis was named a consensus All-American and first-team All-Big Ten for the third straight season. He was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and won the Jack Lambert Trophy for the second straight season while also taking home the Lott Trophy, which is meant to honor players who display athletic excellence and character.

Chris Ward's time with the Ohio State Buckeyes came long before offensive lineman statistics were tracked. He was named a consensus All-American in 1976 before being named a unanimous All-American the following season. Ward was also selected to the first-team All-Big Ten three times.

Will James Laurinaitis and Chris Ward earn induction to the College Football Hall of Fame?

Both James Laurinaitis and Chris Ward have been nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame on multiple occasions. Laurinaitis will be on the vote for the fifth time in a row, while Ward will be on the ballot for the sixth time.

After being selected a unanimous All-American in each of his three seasons as a starter, Laurinaitis has a solid case for induction. Ward, on the other hand, may have a greater chance of being inducted because he is approaching 50 years since his final game. His final year of eligibility will be on the ballot in 2027. With such a loaded list, either athlete may struggle to earn the award this year.

