Jamon Dumas-Johnson injury update: Latest on Georgia's star Linebacker after Week 10

Georgia’s Jamon Dumas-Johnson left the game against Missouri on Saturday after suffering an arm injury. The linebacker entered the injury tent toward the end of the third quarter and was escorted to the locker room for further examination with his left arm hanging low.

He becomes the latest starter in the Bulldogs’ team to suffer an injury this season, following the likes of Amarium Mims, Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and a host of others. Nonetheless, this hasn’t hindered No. 1 Georgia's push to win the national title for the third consecutive season.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson injury update

Following the 30-21 win over the Missouri Tigers, Georgia coach Kirby Smart addressed the injury, disclosing that X-rays had identified a fracture in Dumas-Johnson's left arm.

However, Smart did not provide additional details about which specific bone may have been fractured. He did mention that he did not anticipate Dumas-Johnson being able to play with an arm cast.

“I don’t think so,” Smart said. “I don’t know that. I’d have to go see. I just got a text with the X-ray on it, and it’s just one of those that I doubt he’s going to be able to. But I don’t know.”

What happened to Jamon Dumas-Johnson?

Dumas-Johnson suffered a fracture in his left arm after making a key second down stop on the final play of the third quarter against Missouri. That was his last involvement in the Southeastern Conference matchup as he made his way to the injury tent and later to the locker room.

Before he got injured against the Tigers, Dumas-Johnson was the leading tackler for Georgia with seven tackles. The linebacker has had a strong season with the Bulldogs, recording 34 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

When will Jamon Dumas-Johnson return?

There's no timetable for the return of Jamon Dumas-Johnson yet following the fracture he suffered in his arm. Coach Kirby Smart also noted he is not expecting to see him in action for the Bulldogs very soon, showcasing the extent of the arm injury.

The linebacker could be out for a couple of games, and there's a chance he will be sidelined for the rest of the season. Dumas-Johnson has started 24 consecutive games for Georgia before suffering the injury against Missouri, a streak that is now expected to be halted.