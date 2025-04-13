Jane Slater makes her thoughts clear about Ashton Jeanty to Dallas Cowboys rumors: "I think its gonna be bit of a stretch"

Ashton Jeanty has been drawing interest from multiple NFL teams heading into the 2025 draft. One of the most standout franchises that has been consistently linked to the Boise State RB is the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones' team is looking for a permanent solution at the running back spot.

Last season turned out to be a complete disaster for the Cowboys since Ezekiel Elliott failed to meet expectations. That's where Jeanty comes into the picture, but NFL analyst Jane Slater is not convinced about the feasibility of this happening.

The Cowboys have the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the upcoming draft. It is highly unlikely that Jeanty doesn't make the top 10. In order to acquire him, Jones will have to trade some picks. However, it is unclear which pick they should target for Jeanty. While speaking to co-hosts Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport on The Insiders last week, Slater contemplated the current scenario.

“There is the Boise State connection as Jaylon Smith referenced. There's obviously a huge need at that position. The running back by committee was an absolute failure last year until they decided to move forward to Rico Dowdle getting the majority of the carries,” Slater said on the show on Friday. [Timestamp - 20:23]

“But Ashton Jeanty being there at 12 for them or them even taking a running back in the first round, I think is gonna be a bit of a stretch, guys. Again, Ashton Jeanty, the reason why there's this connection is he went to high school there in Frisco. He's the hometown guy.

"Obviously, would like to stay put, but I think there's a couple of other ones you should keep an eye on. What we do know from the Cowboys thirty visits so far, they've brought in at least four running backs, about as many as they have at the edge position,” she added.

Ashton Jeanty could end up being a top 5 pick in 2025 NFL draft

Although Jeanty hasn't been catching enough media attention as of late, the Boise State RB seems to be the real deal. His stats from last season prove this notion. He broke all the existing records and scripted a new one for the Mountain West conference with his 2601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns.

If Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter get picked in the top 4, Jeanty could be the next prospect in line to go off the board. It's also possible that the Cowboys trade up to secure a spot in the first ten. With just two weeks before the draft, Jeanty’s stock is rising.

