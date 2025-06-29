"Jared Curtis will be a bust" "Kirby is so back": Fans react as Kirby Smart's Georgia becomes only school to secure multiple 2026 no. 1 commits

Four-star defensive lineman James Johnson committed to Georgia's 2026 class on Saturday. The Northwestern High School (Cape Coral, Florida) standout chose the Bulldogs over Miami, Florida State, Texas and Florida.

With Johnson's decision, Kirby Smart's program becomes the only school to land two No. 1 ranked recruits at their respective positions for the 2026 cycle, according to On3.

The Bulldogs already hold a commitment from Jared Curtis, the nation’s top quarterback and have now added Johnson, the No. 1 defensive lineman.

Fans had wild reactions to the discussion.

"Jared Curtis will be a bust," one wrote.

"I thought Faizon Brandon was #1!," another added.

"Jared Curtis is not the best qb. Wild," a netizen exclaimed.

However, Georgia fans celebrated both Curtis’s and Johnson’s commitments, seeing them as major wins for the school.

Johnson’s pledge continued a remarkable streak for Smart’s program, marking the seventh commitment in as many days.

He joins a recent surge of commits, including running back Joe Lamar, edge rusher Khamari Brooks, safety Chace Calicut, linebacker Shadarius Toodle, wide receiver Craig Dandridge and defensive lineman Corey Howard.

"Oh Kirby is so back," a fan wrote.

"They said Kirby wouldn’t be able to manage in the NIL era," a another commented.

"It’s a Kirby dynasty what do you expect," one added.

Since early May, Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class has surged from five to 24 commitments. The class ranks No. 2 in the nation and No. 1 in the Southeastern Conference.

James Johnson opens up about his Georgia commitment

Georgia extended an offer to James Johnson in November and has made him a top priority since then. Defensive line coach Tray Scott made sure that the DL was among the first elite recruits to visit Athens for a junior day in January.

Johnson also returned to Athens for his official visit from May 30 to June 1.

“My feeling at Georgia this weekend was amazing, as always,” Johnson told On3 on June 1. “Every time I step on campus, it feels special.

Speaking with DawgNation, Johnson explained why he chose Kirby Smart’s program:

“It was just the biggest fit for me. The most development. I’ve got a good relationship with the coaches. That’s really why I did it.”

The Bulldogs' strong track record of developing defensive linemen into top college players and future NFL talent made the choice an easy one for Johnson. He's now the third defensive line commit in their 2026 class, joining Seven Cloud and Carter Luckie.

