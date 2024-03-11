Jarvon Coles cause of death: How did the North Shore football player die?

Jarvon Coles, a high school football player for North Shore was killed this weekend.

Coles, 18, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound at the 4900 block of Fieldwick Lane in Humble late Saturday night.

According to reports, at approximately 11 p.m., the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Fieldwick Lane, close to the Forest Shadows neighborhood in Humble. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a gathering of 50-60 individuals in their teens and early 20s when Cole was found unresponsive in the backyard.

The deputies immediately administered CPR. During the life-saving efforts, they discovered a gunshot wound on Coles’ chest. Coles was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The report indicates that there were one or two shooters, about one block away, who intentionally shot in the direction of the house party before fleeing the scene.

Coles was a first-team all-district outside linebacker and had a 4.1 GPA with plans to play football at Lamar University in Beaumont.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Emotional messages come in following Jarvon Coles death

Following the death of Jarvon Coles, several coaches, players, and others posted heartfelt messages on social media:

"You cannot measure the impact he had on and off the field in our program," North Shore assistant coach Kyle Herridge wrote on social media. "Truly an incredible human being. Prayers needed for his family, our student athletes, our staff and the entire North Shore community. Rest easy Jarvon Coles."

Jarvon Coles leaves behind his grandparents and several brothers. He was with his grandparents on Friday night before leaving to hang out with his friends.

Following the news of his death, his grandfather and guardian, Braxton Coles, spoke to KHOU 11 News and gave a message to parents:

"Parents, please keep your kids close. No matter how hard you try, you can't save them," Braxton Coles said... "Jarvon was a great human being, he was a great person, always had a smile on his face, never see him getting into anything bad, or having any type of conflict with anyone. He was like I say, a great person on and off the field, he was very smart."