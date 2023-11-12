Jason Bean injury update: What happened to Kansas QB during game vs Texas Tech

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean exited Saturday's game against the Texas Tech Raiders with an injury. Bean had to be helped off the field and entered the medical tent on the sidelines at the end of the first quarter. This means the Jayhawks had to turn to third-string quarterback Cole Ballard since starting signal-caller Jalon Daniels is still out with an injury.

Bean was injured during a run play as he was carrying the ball before being crunched between two Texas Tech defenders. The signal-caller landed awkwardly, with the weight of one of the Raiders players falling on his head and back.

Jason Bean's 2023 season so far

Jason Bean has recorded 1418 passing yards in the season, with 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions. He also has 154 rushing yards, with one touchdown in that category.

Ironically enough, his best game of the season was a 39-32 defeat against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. That day, Jason Bean threw for 410 yards with five touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Lance Leipold speaks out about his career

Amid rumors that he might be leaving Kansas for the Michigan State job, Lance Leipold spoke about the future of his career on the radio show "Hawk Talk."

"It’s something we’ve been extremely — in fact, I was talking with Travis Goff on Monday,” Leipold said. “And he said, ‘Can you believe it’s only been two and a half years?’

"I said, ‘Well, in many ways, it seems like five or more because of the progress of the team on the field, but also how comfortable our family (is) and have been welcomed by everybody, and how much we enjoy being here.'"

He finished the interview by saying the following regarding his future at Kansas:

"This is the only interview (I’ve done today). And that’s the way it’s going to be. The one thing that happens during this time of year is there’s a lot of speculation on things that are happening that are not accurate.

"As I’ve said for a long time, (athletic director) Travis Goff and Chancellor (Douglas) Girod have treated Kelly and I extremely well and our family. It is our plan and expectation that we want to be here, and this is going to be the last job we have."

Leipold joined Kansas in 2021 and is 15-19 overall with 8-16 in Big 12 play. He led the No. 19 Jayhawks to a bowl-eligible 7-2 record entering Week 11.