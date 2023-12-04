Following the release of the College Football Playoff ranking, journalist Jason Whitlock found a way to hit out at Colorado coach Deion Sanders again. The exclusion of Florida State from the four participants in the playoffs despite going unbeaten and winning a conference title has got people talking.

CBS and Fox Sports 1 analyst Danny Kanell believed the Seminoles missed out on a playoff spot due to quarterback Jordan Travis' long-term injury. The former ESPN staff said on X that Mike Norvell's team would have gotten a playoff spot if it faked the extent of Travis' injury:

“FSU would have been better served to lie about the severity of Jordan Travis injury. Kept door open for possible return. Problem is Mike Norvell and the program are too classy for that type of tactic."

However, Jason Whitlock believes that isn't really the case. The Fox Sports Radio analyst believes the College Football Playoff selection committee would have handed Florida State a place if it were led by Deion Sanders, irrespective of the situation, alleging bias in the selection.

“Danny, you know if Deion was the coach at FSU, the committee would've put the Seminoles in the playoffs. Think about it," Jason Whitlock replied on X.

Jason Whitlock and Danny Kanell had different predictions for the CFP

Considering how intense the competition for the playoff spots has been this season, a lot of predictions were made regarding the four teams meant to secure a place in the College Football Playoff. Jason Whitlock and Danny Kanell also had theirs before the official release.

While using the opportunity of Florida State's exclusion to hit out at Deion Sanders, Jason Whitlock had the exact prediction as what the College Football Playoff selection committee eventually released. However, the way the four teams were ranked was a bit different.

The CFP committee had Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama as the four teams participating in the postseason tournament. Whitlock, who had the same list, picked Washington as the No. 1 team, contrary to the committee's decision to give that to Michigan.

Danny Kanell, on the other hand, had Florida State in his prediction. Like Whitlock, he had Washington as No. 1, followed by Michigan, Florida and Texas, leaving out the Crimson Tide. Kanell posted that the CFP list would come out that way if the committee had any credibility or integrity but thinks they don't.

Florida State's exclusion has continued to generate a lot of controversy within the college football world. With how things played out this season, it's clear that the playoff is due for expansion, and the 12-team CFP for next season is a welcome development.