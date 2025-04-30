Jason Whitlock blames Shedeur Sanders’ “daddy issues” with Deion Sanders for reduced draft stock

Shedeur Sanders’ dramatic fall has been the major talking point since the conclusion of the 2025 NFL draft. The former Colorado quarterback was widely projected as a locked-in first-round pick by experts. However, he didn't go off the board until the fifth round in Green Bay.

A section of fans and analysts have blamed racism for Sanders’ fall in the draft. Jason Whitlock, who has been a stern critic of Deion Sanders since he arrived at Colorado, believed racism had no role in Shedeur's draft debacle.

Reacting to the opinion of Chris Carter with a post on X, Whitlock noted that the personality of Coach Prime was to blame for the draft saga.

“Even the race hustlers like Chris Carter are speaking what I believe,” Whitlock wrote on X. “Shedeur’s fall in the draft was not due to racism. It’s due to his daddy issues and his character, and everybody can see it.”

Whitlock echoed his amazement about a host of analysts, who he believes have always played the race card, blaming Deion, Shedeur and their disruptive approach for the quarterback’s fall in the draft.

“Chris Carter saying what I believe, Chris Broussard saying what I believe, Bomani Jones saying what I believe,” Whitlock said. “You can knock me over with a feather right now. These are three bona fide sports media race hustlers.”

“And they're having to say what I believe about Tupac Shedeur. This thing is getting memory holduquickly. We're not going to see some long, drawn-out deal where in 2027, there's this big conversation about how Shedeur Sanders was wrong.”

Jason Whitlock sees a short career for Shedeur Sanders in Cleveland

Shedeur Sanders was drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th pick. The franchise traded up with the New England Patriots to select the quarterback. However, Jason Whitlock doesn’t see Shedeur playing for the team for a long time

“This thing could be over by September,” Whitlock said. “I'm not joking. The Cleveland Browns players won't be posting about Tupac Shedeur by late September. There's no clout to be gained by caping up for Shedeur Sanders."

Sanders is the fifth quarterback on the Browns’ roster. The team had Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett heading into the draft. They also selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round. With a crowded quarterback room, the probability of a cut is high if he doesn't satisfy the front office.

