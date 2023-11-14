Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes had a freefall from grace in recent weeks. After a strong start, the team has lost four straight games heading into Week 12.

The Buffaloes will be eager to snap their losing streak when they face Washington State on Saturday, Nov. 18. However, a defeat would push them to the bottom of the Pac-12, and popular sports columnist Jason Whitlock has not held back with his criticism of Sanders.

In his Blaze Media column, Whitlock slammed Sanders, with the title of his article reading:

"Deion Sanders is headed for last place in the Pac-12".

Whitlock criticized the media for hyping up Sanders after Colorado's bright start before claiming that the team "will compete for last place in the PAC-12." He also added that society no longer values merit before claiming that the biggest losers are the predetermined winners.

In his column, Whitlock pointed out that Sanders' Buffaloes are the most undisciplined team in all of college football. He slammed "Coach Prime" for his tactics and building a team filled with rappers, celebrities, and media grifters.

Whitlock also stated that Sanders' goal isn't to build a stable program in Colorado. Instead, he claimed that the head coach's primary objective is to develop a brand that profits himself.

How have Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes fared in the 2023 CFB season?

Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders got off to a solid start with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023, leading them to a 3-0 record. However, the team has struggled in the last few weeks.

Colorado is currently 11th in the Pac-12 with an underwhelming 4-6 record. After three wins at the start of the season, the team has lost six of its last seven games.

Most recently, the Buffaloes suffered a 34-31 loss against the Arizona Wildcats. Nonetheless, with two regular-season games remaining, Colorado will want to finish the season strong.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the Buffaloes will square off against the Washington State Cougars. The Cougars have also had a torrid run in recent weeks, losing six straight games.