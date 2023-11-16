Some media members have been hypercritical of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders in his first season with the program. With the team sitting with a 4-6 (1-6 in Pac-12) record and one loss away from being eliminated from bowl eligibility after a 3-0 start to the season.

One person who has been showing some displeasure towards Deion Sanders is FOX Sports' Jason Whitlock. He discussed how the offense being pass-happy for Shedeur Sanders is a deterrent to coach Prime.

"They're not developing anything, and I'm even talking about Shedeur. This all-pass offense, no one in help the offensive tackles or offensive line pass block - Shedeur is getting the crap beat out of him. That's on Deion. When Daddy is the coach and he loves to see the ball in his son's hand, and loves what his son says about Deion, that's what happens. That's why you run an offense that is all-pass, no one helps the offensive line, you send five guys out in patterns on every play."

Whitlock continues how Deion Sanders is attempting to just elevate his son instead of elevating the program. He goes on to compare the situation in Colorado to LaVar Ball hypothetically coaching his sons at this level.

"That's DADDY trying to say something about DADDY. You're mistaking it as Deion going 'I'M JUST TRYING TO PUT MY SON IN POSITION! I'M TRYING TO ELEVATE MY SON!' No, he's trying to elevate DEION by elevating his son. I'm about to push another button and I don't care because it's just facts... If LaVar Ball had coached his sons in college, this is what it would look like. Deion is nothing more than LaVar Ball with someone who is foolish enough to give him $5-6 million to coach their team." H/t Fox Sports

There are certainly some differences but it is interesting to make that comparison due to the father-son dynamic.

Is Deion Sanders a problem in Colorado?

The argument of Deion Sanders is not a good coach seems to be popping up but he has been successful at every level. He brought Jackson State to another level, as in three seasons, Sanders went 27-6.

Now in his first season with the Buffaloes, he elevated a one-win program last season into four, surpassing the sportsbook totals at the beginning of the season.

There have been reasons to criticize Sanders' coaching this season because it has not been perfect. However, he has been a public figure that draws people in and will create a culture as his tenure goes on.