Jason Whitlock compares Shedeur Sanders' pranksters to Howard Stern

Sheduer Sanders is still waiting to hear from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as he remains undrafted. On Friday, Sanders received a prank-call by someone pretending to be associated with an NFL team. The prankster told the Colorado quarterback that he would "have to wait a little longer" to get drafted.

The prank call was included in Sanders' draft live stream, and 'Awful Announcing' on X exposed the callers in a post on Saturday.

Many football fans shamed the cruel pranksters, but former sports columnist Jason Whitlock had a more positive take.

"These kids pulled off the kind of stunt that made Howard Stern a multi-millionaire and famous," Whitlock said on X.

Howard Stern, an American radio host and media personality, is known for his prank calls. Like Sanders' prank callers, Stern isn't well received by everyone, but has a net worth of $650 million. Whitlock argues that the prank callers' stunt has the same qualities that made Stern famous.

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

Why has Shedeur Sanders slipped in the NFL draft?

Sanders, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, was projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Yet, he continues to slip, remaining undrafted after the fourth round.

Analysts are struggling to explain why Sanders hasn't heard his name called in the NFL draft yet. Concerns about the star quarterback's personality could be why teams have passed on him despite him being the No. 3-ranked quarterback from the NFL Combine.

NCAA Football: Colorado Spring Game - Source: Imagn

It seems that Sanders didn't make a good impression in his pre-draft interviews. NFL Network provided insight on this by sharing an anonymous quote by an NFL assistant coach.

"The worst formal interview I've ever been in in my life," the anonymous coach said. "He's so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates. ... But the biggest thing is, he's not that good."

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

Sanders' ego has long been a topic of discussion and has kept some analysts and football fans from supporting both Sanders and his father, who served as his college coach.

Skill issues concerning Sanders' sacks have also been mentioned. This season, he was sacked 42 times. He recorded a career-high 52 sacks as a junior and was the nation's most-sacked quarterback in both seasons.

While Sanders' sacks could be partially to blame for his slip in the NFL draft, the quarterback remaining undrafted after the fourth round is likely due to a personal problem teams have with the Colorado star.

