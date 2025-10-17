Jason Whitlock issues hot take on awkward BTS clip of Bill Belichick - Jordon Hudson from NFL Films Studios with Matt Patricia

American sports journalist Jason Whitlock issued a hot take on Friday with regards to the awkward video of six-time Super Bowl champion and North Carolina coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson.Whitlock posted a comment on Pablo Torre's podcast account on X after the former ESPN host aired a six-minute behind-the-scenes footage from his show &quot;Pablo Torre Finds Out.&quot; It was obtained from Belichick's 2024 NFL Films' clip with Hudson and former Patriots defensive coordinator now Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.Whitlock first congratulated Torre for airing the clip and providing commentary on it. The reporter also described how Hudson is different from other sports media personalities.&quot;Pablo Torre is killing it! Congrats to Pablo,&quot; Whitlock wrote. &quot;Jordon Hudson is just a different form of Katie Nolan, Mina Kimes, Joy Taylor, etc. IG models in male spaces. Katie Nolan was Jordon Hudson long before Jordon Hudson.&quot;Torre also commented on the video, saying that it shows how Hudson is closely attached to Belichick and he revealed from a source that it was happening when Belichick is coaching the Tar Heels.&quot;It’s kind of a consistent pattern that everybody who encounters Belichick Productions has attested to in my reporting,” Torre said.According to reports, Hudson's role in Belichick's professional affairs could be likened to a personal assistant and spokesperson. Aside from speaking up for Belichick in a recent CBS Sports interview, she recently took over the role of filing trademarks for the UNC coach.Bill Belichick's North Carolina hopes to break losing skid against CaliforniaThe Bill Belichick-led North Carolina hopes to cast off personal distractions surrounding their coach when they face California on Friday night at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.The Tar Heels (2-3, 0-1 in ACC) is coming off 20-plus-point losses to UCF (34-9) and Clemson (38-10) to dampen their hopes of making it to the college football playoffs.They hope to bounce back from these losses against the Golden Bears (4-2, 1-1 ACC), who are also looking to bounce back from a 45-21 loss to Duke on Oct. 5.North Carolina has yet to announce its starter for the game against California after Max Johnson failed miserably against Clemson. He went 26 of 42 for 208 yards in the loss to the Tigers.Gio Lopez could also get the start for Belichick but he has been inconsistent, producing 430 yards and three touchdowns and three interceptions when he is called for duty.The Tar Heels will face California signal-caller Jaron Keawe Sagapoutele, who has played good football as a freshman, compiling 1,487 yards with nine touchdowns. However, he is error prone as evidenced by seven interceptions he has recorded in the past six games.