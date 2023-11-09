Jason Whitlock roasts Caleb Williams for crying, calls him a paid "actor" on America's powerful TV show "football"

Former football player and Fox Sports columnist Jason Whitlock has expressed his honest opinion on Caleb Williams' post-game reaction against Washington on Saturday. After USC's 52-42 loss to Washington at the LA Memorial Coliseum, the quarterback broke into tears with his family in the stands.

The defeat dropped USC to 7-3 and 4-2 in Pac-12 action. It also meant Williams was no longer in contention to defend his Heisman Trophy.

However, Whitlock is not sold by the post-game emotional moment. Speaking on Fox Sports radio, the analyst said:

“Football is just a TV show. It’s just television programming. It’s no different from 'LOST,' 'Friends,' or whatever TV show you’re thinking of. It’s just there to draw ratings.

“These guys are all performers/actors on America’s most powerful TV show, football. When I see things like this, I just go, ‘Well, look at that: Best Performance in a Dramatic Loss- the winner is Caleb Williams.' Hats off to Caleb Williams!”

Jason Whitlock believes the scene was scripted

Despite the emotional feelings of many college football fans toward Caleb Williams' post-game breakdown in Week 10, Whitlock sees some sign of acting in the entire scene. The Fox Sports Radio analyst believes he has the playing experience at different levels to know how it works.

“This feels scripted," Whitlock said. "The whole thing feels orchestrated. If that happens to me, my feelings would be, ‘Let me get to the locker room as quick as possible, let me get in this shower, let me get this press conference over so I can get to my mother and father as quick as possible.'

“That’s the process. I’ve played enough football games from high school to college to know that’s the process in disappointment, or even in success. I know I sound like a tinfoil hat here, but any chance I’m right this was scripted and pre-planned?”

The loss against the Huskies marks the Trojans' third defeat in four games as things continue to fall apart for the team. This has ruined the chances of Caleb Williams going head-to-head with Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. for the Heisman award this year.

Is Caleb Williams still a consensus first-overall pick?

Since winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022, Caleb Williams has been widely considered the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. That remained the case at the start of the ongoing season with the quarterback's impressive performances.

However, there's been some doubt in some quarters about his ability due to USC's recent struggle. Nonetheless, it is worth noting that USC's recent poor result is due to its defensive struggles. The offense has been brilliant, with Williams leading the way, posting 2,958 yards for 28 touchdowns and four interceptions.