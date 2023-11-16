Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is the leader of a team that has exceeded expectations. After a one-win season, the Buffs can become bowl-eligible if they win their next two games. However, the team has struggled, losing their previous four games, six of their last seven.

Not everyone has been excited for Sanders, as Fox Sports' Jason Whitlock discussed how the antics and celebrity appearances have infiltrated the locker room and taken over for winning games.

When Lil Wayne leads you out of the locker room, and your sideline is filled with Offset and every other rapper and celebrity you can think of, do you wonder why your team is distracted? Do you wonder why they lead the country in penalties? Do you wonder why there’s no focus and no consistent effort?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

You’ve invited the circus to your sidelines and your locker room. You have rappers giving pre-game speeches and rapping in the locker room, and you wonder why your team is a hot mess regarding discipline. You don’t need to be an expert to recognize the chaos Deion invited into his football team," said Jason Whitlock on H/t Fox Sports.

This criticism against Sanders is fair. Sanders has had multiple influential stars like Lil Wayne and Offset appear on the sidelines and in the locker room before games. This Buffaloes team has been one of the most penalized teams and is not looking well.

There have been changes, such as offensive coordinator Sean Lewis no longer calling plays, but the Buffaloes need to figure things out to end the season strong.

Can Deion Sanders lead the Colorado Buffaloes to a bowl game this season?

To be eligible for a bowl game, the Colorado Buffaloes should win their final two regular-season games on the road against the Washington State Cougars and the Utah Utes. This will be an uphill climb for the program, and with a challenging offensive line, things are not looking great in Boulder.

The defense also has been challenging as during their four-game losing streak, Colorado has given up 33.5 points per game. This team surprised people early in the season, but the program should not expect to make a bowl game. However, Deion Sanders' team could put things in motions with one win.