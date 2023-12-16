Jason Witten Man of the Year finalists: Michigan's Blake Corum, UVA's Mike Hollins among favorites for prestigious award

Michigan's sensational running back, Blake Corum was recently named as a Jason Witten Man of the Year finalist alongside Texas Tech's Tony Bradford and Virginia's Mike Hollins.

According to the Witten website, the award is given to the student-athlete who fulfills the following requirements:

"The Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award is presented annually to the FBS college football player who has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

It was named after Jason Witten who was named the 2012 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year and he announced the finalists himself on Thursday.

"I am excited to announce these three outstanding young men as the finalists for the seventh annual Collegiate Man of the Year," said Witten. "Tony Bradford, Jr., Blake Corum and Mike Hollins have all demonstrated exceptional leadership on and off the field and set the standard for what being a student-athlete is all about."

"It's nearly impossible to choose just three from all of the great players nominated. There are so many great representatives for college football, and I commend all of the nominees for the tremendous example of leadership they set on the field, on campus and in the community."

The award ceremony will take place in Frisco, Texas, on February 15, 2024.

The case for Blake Corum, Tony Bradford and Mike Hollins to win the Jason Witten Award

The three student-athletes all have inspiring off-pitch stories that made them finalists for the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award.

Mike Hollins was one of the victims of the school shooting at the University of Virginia, where three students died, including D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis, and Devin Chandler, all members of the Cavaliers football team.

Hollins was shot but he recovered from his wounds to take part in spring training and played 11 out of UVA's 12 games this season.

Texas Tech's Tony Bradford is known as 'The Mayor' in the Lubbock community of West Texas for his community service, has been involved in peace walks, voter registration drives and takes part in mentorship activities in underprivileged areas.

The Michigan Wolverines' Blake Corum used his 'Giving Back 2 Give Thanks’ event to give back to the Ypsilanti community during Thanksgiving, donating more than 600 turkey dinners and is a known volunteer in the Ann Arbor community.

It's going to be hard to choose a winner but it's undeniable that all three finalists are deserving of the prestigious Jason Witten Award.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season