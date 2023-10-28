Jawhar Jordan injury update: Latest on Louisville RB for game vs. Duke

Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan has had an impactful season for the Cardinals. However, during their last game against the Pittsburgh Panthers, the running back left the game due to an injury. After the game, which was played two weeks ago, the Cardinals proceeded on a bye week, which many believed would give Jordan enough time to recover.

The Louisville Cardinals head coach, Jeff Brohm, was cautious in giving a specific date for the running back’s expected return. During his presser earlier this week, he said,

“Jawhar, we want to get him healthy. He had a hamstring issue last week, we'll see where that goes.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

However, there have been reports that the player is expected to be back in action against the Duke Blue Devils today.

What happened to Jawhar Jordan?

The star running back for the Louisville Cardinals, Jawhar Jordan, picked up a hamstring injury during the team’s Week 7 matchup with the Pittsburgh Panthers. Jordan left the game early after having just two carries for eight yards and one reception for six yards. Louisville went on to lose the game to Pittsburgh, 38-21.

After winning their first six games of the season, the loss against the Panthers was the Cardinals’ first loss of the season. No. 18 Louisville had previously come up big against heavyweight opponents both in conference and non-conference plays. A week prior to the loss to Pittsburgh, Louisville defeated Notre Dame 33-20.

The Cardinals have also beaten Indiana and North Carolina State. Jawhar Jordan has been quite instrumental to the team’s impressive run of form. He is currently the second-leading rusher in the ACC with 661 yards for eight touchdowns. In addition, he has 174 receiving yards for one touchdown.

It will be a momentous return for the running back against the Duke Blue Devils today. It was against the Blue Devils that he rushed for his first career touchdown in 2019. Jordan was then playing for the Syracuse Orange. His decision to transfer to Louisville came after the 2020 season.

Jordan and the rest of the team will be targeting a win against Duke today to return to winning ways. The Blue Devils have also had impressive form this season and go into today’s game with a 5-2 record. Also, coming off the back of a defeat to Florida State, the Blue Devils will be aiming at a win against Louisville as well.