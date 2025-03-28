"Jaxson Dart has been really impressive": Ian Rapoport makes his prediction for Ole Miss QB

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart became one of the most talked-about prospects of the 2025 NFL draft. He has caught the attention of NFL scouts and general managers for being a third QB alternative in the first round.

If Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders get drafted at No. 1 and 2, respectively, any team looking for a quarterback would pounce on Dart's prospect. On Thursday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared his analysis of how viable Dart could prove as a first-round pick on "The Insiders."

Rapoport feels Dart is an underdog in this year's draft class. Although he has not been in the media unlike other top prospects, the youngster possesses immense talent and arm strength.

He mentioned that Dart's pro-day performance would prove pivotal since scouts from almost all 32 teams would be present at the event (Mar. 28).

“Jaxson Dart has been really impressive," Rapoport said on the show. "Obviously, you guys know that the Senior Bowl has been really impressive for him. His stock climbed up in that conversation. Maybe he's the third quarterback I would put Quinn Ewers from Texas also in that conversation.”

We'll see a couple others. We'll see where it shakes out. But what you might see is one of those teams, right in the first round, having traded up, snagged one of those quarterbacks I know Jaxson Dart as he gets ready for his pro day. He has, in fact, spent extensive time with the browns, with the Giants and some others, were trying to learn and trying to figure out where he slots in, even if those teams don't take quarterback and warn, there is a chance.” (8:32)

Former NFL GM links Jaxson Dart to NFC team

Amid uncertainties looming around Dart's potential NFL destination, former GM Mike Tannenbaum made an interesting suggestion. He suggested the quarterback could go to the Los Angeles Rams and team up with coach Sean McVay.

He mentioned that Matthew Stafford was a “year-on-year proposition” and it was time to look beyond a veteran passer. It is essential to build a Super Bowl-contending team and for that a young QB is essential.

This puts Dart in a great spot since he was successful at Ole Miss, where he became the leader in NCAA pass attempts. Expect him to be a late first-round pick, if not top 10 in the 2025 NFL draft.

