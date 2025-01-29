Jaxson Dart says he’s not afraid of playing under bright lights in New York

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has started to generate more attention in recent weeks. Although he had a strong season for the Rebels, completing 276 of 398 passing attempts for 4279 yards and 29 TDs, he was not viewed by most scouts as one of the top QBs in his class.

However, Jaxson Dart started to generate a lot of attention after his performance in the Gator Bowl. He led the Rebels to a 52-20 win over Duke, completing 27-of-35 passing attempts for 404 yards and four TDs.

As a result of his increased draft stock, Dart has started to get more media attention. On Tuesday, he was asked by 'Roundtable Sports' what he thought about the possibility of playing in New York. The question was asked at a practice ahead of the Senior Bowl.

"No I'm not scared of the big city, not at all," Dart said. "I love New York, visited there a lot growing up. Honestly that's not even in the back of my mind and I'd love to play for them."

Jaxson Dart could be third QB drafted in 2025

The top two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft class have remained the same. Although the order between the two switches depending on the scout, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are widely viewed as the two best QBs in the class. Both are expected to be drafted within the first five picks of the upcoming draft.

However, after that, there are many players who have been slotted into the QB3 spot. There are many media members and draft experts who do not believe that another QB will be drafted in the first round.

While many are saying that, it only takes one team to desperately need a QB to reach for the third-best QB in the draft. Who the QB3 is has shifted throughout the season and even since the season ended.

Alabama's Jalen Milroe has often landed in that spot, Texas' Quinn Ewers has generated a lot of attention, and now that Will Howard led Ohio State to a National Championship, it would not be surprising to see his draft stock rise.

However, Jaxson Dart has started to become a popular pick as the QB3. Mel Kiper has him rated in that spot, above Jalen Milroe. Bleacher Report also has him ranked as the third-best QB, but only has him as the 53rd-ranked player in the draft.

