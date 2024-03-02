"Jayden Daniels is a class act": LSU QB’s selfless choice to not test at the NFL combine draws warm reactions from CFB fans

Jayden Daniels opted out of on-field work at the 2024 NFL combine. The LSU star quarterback talked to the media and discussed various topics like team meetings, size concerns and much more.

As per Mike Jurecki, the reason why Daniels did not throw at the combine was not related to his desires. It was, in fact, about his teammates.

"By not testing, a lot of teams will be wanting to check out his Pro Day in Baton Rouge. His teammates will also get exposure from it."

Many fans were impressed by his actions and went on to compliment him for showing a 'class act.'

There were people who compared Jayden Daniels with star NFL quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields.

What did the Patriots have to say about Jayden Daniels' NFL combine interview?

Right after Caleb Williams, Daniels has emerged as the second-best quarterback in this year's NFL draft. The LSU star is considered a dynamic runner and a more advanced passer in many people's eyes. Although there have been some worries about his size/frame, this is what he had to say about them:

“I haven’t sensed any of that, but I embrace who I am. I’m not the biggest guy, but it works for me. God blessed me with this frame for a reason, so I’m not gonna complain about it.”

As per Evan Lazar, staff writer for the New England Patriots, Jayden Daniels left a calm and confident impact, saying all the right things. When he was asked about his thoughts on playing for the Pats, his reply seemed brief yet self-assured.

"It would be dope, obviously growing up and seeing what Tom Brady did there. That’s tough to live up to, but it would be dope to come in there and see the success they’ve had and help them get back on that track."

Lazar noted that the Pats might not manage to steal Daniels from the Washington Commanders if they sway him away first. For the Pats, Daniels is a highly intriguing option.

Do you think Jayden Daniels will be a good fit for the Patriots? Let us know in the comments!