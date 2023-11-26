The LSU Tigers are no longer in the running for the playoffs. However, their quarterback, Jayden Daniels, is still in contention for the Heisman Trophy. He has received a significant amount of support from Kirk Herbstreit, a former Ohio State star who has pledged to vote for the LSU QB.

Daniels has put up great numbers this season and has been a standout performer for his team. The Tigers ended their regular season with a big win over Texas A&M, and Daniels showed his elite credentials once again.

Here is what Kirk Herbstreit said about Jayden Daniels while revealing that he would vote for the QB in the Heisman voting this year.

“So you look at Jayden Daniels, not only is he gonna win the Heisman this year, I think he’s gonna go to the NFL," Kirk said on College Gameday. "Not only is he going to win with three losses, he’s gonna go into his world and become a guy because he can throw it, he can buy time to throw, he can buy time and run. Yeah, I think he’s a very, very special player."

Herbstreit expressed these views while picking the LSU Tigers to win over the Texas A&M Aggies on ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast. And the pick turned out to be correct, as the Tigers easily overcame the Aggies in the final game of the regular season.

Daniels threw for 235 passing yards and four touchdown passes. He also rushed for 120 yards, proving another of Herbstreit’s points about his ability to run. The Tigers won 42-30. But how has the QB fared in the entirety of the season?

A big year for Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels has thrown 3,577 passing yards this college football regular season in 220 completions, for a 72.6% pass completion rate. The QB has thrown 36 passing touchdowns and just four picks. He complimented his passing game with 1,014 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on foot.

Daniels led the Tigers to a 9-3 season, and they will have a big bowl game coming up, thanks to his stellar play. The only thing that could stop him from winning the Heisman is the fact that his team lost three games this season and will not feature in the college football playoffs. Can Kirk Herbstreit’s prediction still come true?