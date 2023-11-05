Jayden Daniels' hit against Alabama causes a new stir online with fans calling it targetting the passer rather than roughing the QB 

Jayden Daniels' hit took him down with a potentially serious head injury in LSU's Saturday night loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, 42-28. During the fourth quarter, Bama's pass rusher Dallas made contact with Daniels below the face mask while driving into the ground.

The play was deemed a roughing-the-passer offense by the officials, and Alabama gave up 15 yards on the flag. Some analysts are calling this one of the worst hits to a quarterback in recent memory.

Initially, the player attempted to return to the game, but in the end, he left for the injury tent to go through the concussion protocol.

Some analysts had more gruesome ways of describing the play on Daniels:

Some thought it was outrageous that neither Dallas Turner nor Alabama as a whole got more in the way of consequences.

Others took a minute to raise questions about the officiating standard when Nick Saban's side is playing:

Even Alabama fans thought that Jayden Daniels' hit ought to be penalized more severely by the officials:

Fans pointed out that Jayden Daniels is tough as nails, with the possibility of him being a Heisman candidate if it weren't for his team's lackluster performances:

The prevalent opinion was that it should have been ruled as targeting Alabama's side, which would have seen Tuner expelled.

A brave few, probably Alabama fans, disagreed with the penalty call.

Of those few, some went further, suggesting the game has gone soft.

LSU loses to Alabama: The Tigers were done before Jayden Daniels' hit

The 42-28 loss effectively means that the Crimson Tide will attend the SEC title game in their division's stead. Jayden Daniels had yet another outstanding performance, throwing for 219 yards and running for 163. He had two passing touchdowns and one rushing, while also giving up one interception.

Alabama's Jalen Milroe had 219 passing yards too, with no touchdowns or interceptions. However, it was his running game that sparked the turf, with him having 155 rushing yards with four touchdowns.

With 13 minutes left on the clock, Nick Saban's side already had the sizeable lead the game ended up with in hand. Jayden Daniels' hit injury didn't affect the final score that much.