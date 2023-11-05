Jayden Daniels injury: LSU QB enters concussion protocol after taking a brutal hit during LSU Vs Alabama clash

The LSU Tigers season may be coming to an abrupt metaphorical end before the actual end of it, as Jayden Daniels injury caused a serious blow to their rivalry clash with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He left the game for the injury tent with a potential concussion and the he's going through the concussion protocol in order to determine his ability to return to the field.

Jayden Daniels injury

Jayden Daniels' hit has now made him enter the concussion protocol. The play came during the fourth quarter, when Bama's pass rusher Dallas Turner made contact with the star signal-caller below the face mask driving him into the ground.

The play was deemed a 15-yard roughing the passer offense against the Crimson Tide y the officials. Jayden Daniels was able to walk off the field of his own power. Initially he attempted to comeback into the field.

Alabama defeats LSU

LSU's chances of making the SEC title game were reduced dramatically, as the school lost its Week 10 encounter with Alabama 42-28. Jayden Daniels again showed why he's a dual threat quarterback, throwing for 219 yards and running for 163. He had two passing touchdowns and one rushing, while also giving up one interception.

Alabama's Jalen Milroe had 219 passing yards too, with no touchdowns or interceptions. However his greatest contributions came in his running game, with him having 155 rushing yards with four touchdowns.

Jayden Daniels season so far

Daniels has been the most valuable player for the Tigers this year, with him recording 2573 passing yards, with 25 touchdown passes and three interceptions. His QBR is a very good 91.8.

Many analysts have named him the best quarterback of the year so far, with some mentioning him for the Heisman Trophy. However, his performances have been overshadowed by a lackluster LSU defense that has cost the Tigers important matchups.

Jayden Daniels also has 521 rushing yards with five touchdowns this year.