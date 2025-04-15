Jaydn Ott Transfer Portal: Top 3 landing spots for Cal transfer running back 

Jaydn Ott entered the transfer portal on Monday, marking the end of his career at Cal after three years. The running back has been a starter for the Golden Bears since his freshman season, leaving him one more year of eligibility.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Ott had a strong freshman season at Cal, recording 897 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, along with 46 receptions for 345 yards and three additional scores. His stats got even better in his sophomore season in 2023, rushing for 1,315 yards and 12 touchdowns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, he struggled significantly in his junior season as Cal switched conferences. Ott was only able to amass 385 yards and four touchdowns. Nonetheless, there’s a strong confidence he could get back on track in his new destination.

Ad

Here’s a look at three potential landing spots for Ott in the spring transfer portal.

Top 3 landing spots for Jaydn Ott via transfer portal

#1. Ohio State

Ohio State has had a hard hit on its running back room following the departure of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins to the professional stage. The two running backs played a significant role in the program's national championship success last season.

Ad

While the Buckeyes already boast noteworthy talent in their running back room, including James People and CJ Donaldson, the addition of Jaydn Ott offers the needed experience. The experience of Henderson and Judkins was crucial last season, and Ott could fill that spot.

#2. Tennessee

Tennessee will need a lot of help in other areas of its offense following the sudden departure of Nico Iamaleava. The Volunteers moved on from the former five-star quarterback last weekend after he reportedly attempted to renegotiate his big-money NIL contract with the school.

Ad

The absence of Dylan Sampson in the running back room already left a huge vacuum. With doubts at the quarterback position, having a solid run game could be crucial for the Volunteers next season. Jaydn Ott, therefore, comes as a solid addition considering his experience.

#3. North Carolina

North Carolina needs whatever experience it can get in its running back room ahead of Bill Belichick's first season with the program. A lot of production has been lost with the departure of NFL-bound Omarion Hampton, creating some potential issues in the team's run game.

Ad

While the Tar Heels have options like Deivion Gause and Caleb Hood, the two do not possess the numbers to fill the vacuum Hampton left. With his experience and stats at Cal, Jaydn Ott could be a great addition in Chapel Hill. He may even have an explosive season under Belichick’s leadership.

Which program do you think Jaydn Ott should play for next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More