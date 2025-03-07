JD PicKell has a clear ask from LSU, Alabama fans as Texas-Georgia takeover headliner spot

The Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs were the two best teams in the Southeastern Conference last season. The Bulldogs won the SEC, beating Texas twice in the regular season. Texas finished with the best regular season record in the SEC and advanced further in the College Football Playoff than any other SEC team.

On Thursday, CFB analyst J.D. PicKell released an episode of "The Hard Count," where he said he believes Texas and Georgia will be the headliner matchup in the SEC for the foreseeable future. As a result, he talked about how that puts pressure on other traditionally elite SEC teams like LSU and Alabama.

"As we talk all this through, what this means for the rest of college football," PicKell said. (21:30) "Obviously Texas and Georgia are always gonna be in that discussion for as long as those coaches are there, I really believe that. In terms of the SEC, the thing I think is interesting is how it applies pressure to an LSU, to an Alabama now in a post Nick Saban era. Texas A&M.

If those two schools in Texas and Georgia are going to be semi-routinely the class of the conference and that game is going to have a large impact on the rest of the conference, I think we're in a unique spot now where the kickback effect for those schools. There's never been more power put in those schools."

PicKell then discussed how the emergence of Texas and Georgia could force LSU and Alabama to spend more money to stay competitive:

"The pressure has been applied to the rest of the SEC, how they respond is what I'm really excited to see. It just means more from a dollars and cents perspective because I think that's what's going to make the difference for some of these teams moving forward. That's gonna be a fun one to watch as that unfolds."

Texas and Georgia play on November 15th, 2025

J.D. PicKell believes that Texas and Georgia will be the headliner matchup in the SEC next season. As a result, it is exciting to see that the game between the two teams is scheduled toward the end of the season.

Texas and Georgia will compete in their third last game of the regular season on Nov. 15. The game could have major impacts on the seeding at the top of the SEC.

