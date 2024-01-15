Jedd Fisch contract buyout: How much did the new Washington HC owe Arizona when he left the program?

Jedd Fisch has agreed to a seven-year deal to become the new head coach of the Washington Huskies.

According to reports, Fisch agreed to a seven-year deal worth an average of $7.75 million per season. However, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Washington was forced to pay Arizona $5.5 million for Fisch's buyout.

Fisch's buyout money will be absorbed by the $12 million that Washington is due to receive from the departure of Kalen DeBoer to Alabama.

Jedd Fisch reportedly was the top candidate for Washington after DeBoer took the job with the Crimson Tide.

"We wanted to move quickly but thoroughly, and sought out a coach who would build on our foundation, bring energy to the program, has a track record of success, is an elite recruiter and was someone who young men wanted to play for," Washington athletic director Troy Dannen said in a news release.

"We found all of those characteristics and more in Jedd Fisch. It became clear through our conversations that he shares our values and our vision for UW Football, and he is the right coach at the right time."

Last season, Fisch led Arizona to a 10-3 record after going 5-7 and 1-11 in his first two seasons with the Wildcats.

"The unbelievable success of the Huskies the last two seasons demonstrates what UW is capable of," Fisch said in his introductory news release. "And I cannot wait to compete for Big Ten and national championships with tremendous young men and an outstanding coaching staff that we will assemble."

Arizona tried to retain Jedd Fisch

The Washington Huskies are set to formally introduce Jedd Fisch as their new head coach on Tuesday.

However, following the news that Fisch took the job, Arizona released a statement admitting it tried to retain the coach:

"While we did not want to see Coach Fisch leave and made every effort to retain him by continuing our investment in the football program, we wish him the best as he begins a new chapter in his career," Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement.

"As for next steps, we have a shared vision for the program and our student-athletes. Arizona Football is well positioned for future success and championship excellence, and I am confident we will attract a new leader who will continue the positive trajectory of our nationally ranked football program."

As of right now, it's uncertain who will replace Fisch as the head coach of the Arizona Wildcats.