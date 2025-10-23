"Jeeeeez. The Charmin brand of comedians": CFB fans have wild reaction to College GameDay guest picker reveal for Week 9 broadcast at Nashville

Nate Bargatze is the College GameDay guest picker for the show’s next broadcast out of Nashville, Tennessee. Bargatze was announced as the College GameDay guest picker for Missouri at Vanderbilt on Thursday.

The Nashville-born comedian is a big Vanderbilt fan, with his mom, Carol, having worked in the Commodores’ ticket office. Bargatze’s choice as this weekend’s College GameDay guest picker has triggered reactions among fans online, especially on X. Joshua commented:

“Jeeeeez. The Charmin brand of comedians.”

Joshua @BluntAsInHonest @CollegeGameDay @natebargatze Jeeeeez. The Charmin brand of comedians.

Blake Fromang wrote:

“He came and performed for us while I was on the team. Honestly, won’t find a more day-one Vandy fan. Best pick possible.”

Blake Fromang @blakefromang @CollegeGameDay @natebargatze He came and performed for us while I was on the team. Honestly, won’t find a more day one Vandy fan. Best pick possible

EricFromGalt’sGulch remarked:

“Congrats on getting a guest picker that actually makes sense. Funny, famous, and legit diehard fan of the home team.”

Pirate also commented:

“Do they keep bringing comedians in for the Vandy games because it’s comedy that they are even good enough to host College GameDay?”

Bama Conservative wrote:

“Picking a well-known fan of the home team is a real gamble. They shoulda gone with a slam dunk choice of a fan of the visiting team. They really whiffed on this pick.”

Garrett added:

“I love how they had to add “and Vanderbilt fan” because of all the drama with the last few choices.”

Has Nate Bargatze been College GameDay guest picker before?

This weekend will be Bargatze’s second appearance on College GameDay as the guest picker. The 46-year-old comedian has previously been a guest picker on the set of College GameDay on Nov. 4, 2023, when Alabama hosted LSU.

Many would not be surprised if Bargatze picks the Commodores on Saturday, and not just because he’s a big fan of the team. Vanderbilt has been impressive this season, entering Week 9 with a 6-1 record.

Although they were beaten by Alabama in their first October matchup, the Commodores bounced back against LSU last weekend. While the team will want to continue their streak against the Tigers on Saturday, it will be a tough challenge.

Missouri is also entering Saturday’s game 6-1, their only loss also coming against the Crimson Tide. Among their casualties this campaign are Auburn, South Carolina, and UMass. Vanderbilt’s November schedule will see it facing Texas, Auburn, Kentucky, and rival Tennessee.

The team’s survival amid next month’s tough schedule will go a long way in determining if it gets a College Football Playoff berth.

