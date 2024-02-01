Jeff Hafley salary: How much did the former Boston College HC make with the Eagles?

Jeff Hafley decided to walk away from his role as head coach of the Boston College Eagles to take up a position as the new defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers in the NFL.

Hafley was the head coach of Boston College from 2020 until 2023 as he went 22-26, with just two winning seasons.

In previous years, Hafley did not entertain any NFL coaching opportunities. Hence, he surprised many when he took the big job.

However, one source told ESPN that Hafley just wanted to coach football and not worry about NIL and recruiting anymore.

"He wants to go coach football again in a league that is all about football," a source told ESPN. "College coaching has become fundraising, NIL and recruiting your own team and transfers. There's no time to coach football anymore. A lot of things that he went back to college for have disappeared."

As the head coach of Boston College, Hafley signed an extension through the 2026 season back in 2021. According to multiple reports, Hafley was making around $4 million per season during his time in college football.

When he was first appointed, he was reportedly making just over $3 million per season. The extension helped him net another $1 million a year.

As of now, his remuneration with the Green Bay Packers isn't known publicly, but reports indicate that it might be similar to what he was set to make at Boston College in 2024.

Green Bay Packers excited to have Jeff Hafley

Following the Green Bay Packers hiring Jeff Hafley as their defensive coordinator, head coach Matt LaFleur expressed his pleasure at acquiring the former Boston College coach to lead the Packers defense:

"We are excited to welcome Jeff, his wife, Gina, and their daughters, Hope and Leah, to the Packers and the Green Bay community," Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said in a statement released by the team. "Jeff has had success at every stop of his coaching career with an impressive track record of developing players at every level. We look forward to him leading our defense"

Hafley is set to replace Joe Barry and will be the third defensive coordinator in LaFleur's reign which is entering his sixth year.

Hafley has experience coaching in the NFL as he has coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, and San Francisco 49ers in the past.