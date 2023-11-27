Jeff Lebby coaching record: Looking at new Mississippi State HC's success in College football after Zach Arnett firing 

The Mississippi State Bulldogs announced former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby as their new head coach in an announcement on Sunday. Lebby replaces Zach Arnett, who was fired earlier this year after replacing Mike Leach after his death.

On that note, let's have a look at Jeff Lebby's collegiate coaching career so far as he gears up for his new role with the Bulldogs.

Jeff Lebby's coaching record

The 39-year-old began his coaching journey as a student assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners. He held that position from 2002 to 2006 and then left to become the offensive line and tight ends coach at Victoria High School in Texas.

Lebby came back to the collegiate ranks in 2008 when he joined Baylor and served in different positions for nine seasons. He served as an assistant director of football operations from 2008 to 2011 before becoming the running backs coach for five seasons (2012-16). During the final two years of his stint with the Baylor Bears, Lebby also served as the passing game coordinator.

Then in 2018, he got his first gig as a full-time offensive coordinator at the NAIA school Southeastern University. During his single-season stint as the OC, the program won the Mid-South Conference Sun Division title along with a playoff berth. The offense under Lebby was ranked as the No. 1 scoring offense and the No. 3 total offense in the NAIA.

Jeff Lebby was then hired by UCF where he spent two seasons as the quarterbacks coach in 2018. He was promoted to the role of offensive coordinator a year later as the Knights ranked fifth nationally in total offense for the 2018 season. Then, Lebby served as the offensive coordinator and QB coach at Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin in 2020.

Lebby spent two seasons with the Rebels after which he joined the Oklahoma Sooners as the OC last year. This season under Lebby, the Sooners' offense has an average of 502.4 yards and 43.2 points per game, ranking in the Top 6 nationally.

Jeff Lebby's contract with Mississippi State

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Lebby has agreed to negotiate a five-year deal as the next head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. This will be his first gig at the head coaching position and the hiring will be officially announced soon.

Will Lebby lead the Bulldogs to success just like Dan Mullen did during his tenure?