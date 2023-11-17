Jeff Traylor to Texas A&M becomes a real-time possibility as SEC powerhouse reportedly interviewed UTSA HC for the top job

UTSA coach Jeff Traylor has become the new face of interest for the coaching job vacancy at the Texas A&M Aggies. Ever since Jimbo Fisher was fired from the position last week, the rumor mill has been churning about who could be the best replacement for the Aggies, with names like Deion Sanders and Dan Lanning thrown in the mix.

Now, the focus has shifted to Jeff Traylor after Kirk Bohls of the Austin-American Statesmen revealed that the USTA coach interviewed for the job vacancy at Texas A&M:

"Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork interviewed UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor on Tuesday for the Aggies' head football coaching vacancy, an A&M source told the American Statesmen on Thursday", Bohls said.

He also reported that the interview over Zoom lasted for around 90 minutes between the two. Traylor is a well-respected coach in the state of Texas as he has decades of experience coaching at the high school level with Gilmer High School, as well as the college level. He even worked as a TE and special teams coach for the Texas Longhorns in 2015 under then-coach Charlie Strong.

He is currently in his fourth season with the UTSA Roadrunners. Back when they were a part of Conference USA, Jeff Traylor led them to two conference championships in 2021 and 2022. This season, the Roadrunners are competing in the AAC Conference and have put up a 7-3 record so far.

Jeff Traylor responds to rumors linking him with the Texas A&M job

Earlier this week during a press interview, the UTSA coach opened up about his opinion on his name being linked with a possible transfer as the next head coach of the Aggies following Jimbo Fisher's exit:

"Me coaching in the state of Texas my entire life and the success we've had at Gilmer and here at UTSA. It's natural. It means we've been winning a lot of ball games. It means I've had a group of seniors, 21 of them, that are going to play their last home game this Friday night. So they've had four years of success. So the speculation is always going to come up when you've had great players like I have. I've been blessed to coach them", Traylor said.

