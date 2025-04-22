Jeremiah Kelly death: What happened to Cincinnati football star?

Cincinnati freshman Jeremiah Kelly, 18, died early Tuesday morning at his residence. A recent early enrollee, he had just begun his college career with the Bearcats football program this spring. No cause of death has been publicly released at this time.

"The Bearcats football family is heartbroken by the sudden loss of this outstanding young man," coach Scott Satterfield said. "In the short time Jeremiah has spent with our team, he has made a real impact, both on the field and in our locker room. My prayers are with the Kelly family and those who had the pleasure of knowing Jeremiah."

Kelly, an exceptional lineman from Avon, Ohio, helped lead Avon High School to a perfect 16-0 season and its first Division II state championship in 2024.

He was named Southwestern Conference Lineman of the Year and earned first-team all-conference and all-district honors. He was also ranked among Northeast Ohio’s Top 25 high school football prospects by “The Plain Dealer.”

Kelly, who was 6-foot-3 and weighed 320 pounds, played both sides of the line in high school but was practicing at center during UC’s spring workouts. A three-star recruit, he committed to the Bearcats in June 2024 and was ranked No. 1,565 nationally by 247Sports.

"We've suffered a heartbreaking loss today," Director of Athletics John Cunningham said. "All of us at UC send our love and prayers to the Kelly family and we will do everything that we can to support them and our Bearcats student-athletes in the difficult days and weeks ahead."

The Big 12 conference also issued a statement acknowledging Kelly’s passing.

“The Big 12 Conference is deeply saddened by the passing of Cincinnati football student-athlete Jeremiah Kelly. We extend our condolences to Jeremiah’s family and loved ones. Our thoughts are with the entire Cincinnati community.”

Jeremiah Kelly practiced on Saturday

Jeremiah Kelly had been participating in spring practices and was with the team as recently as Saturday, according to a picture posted by Avon coach Mike Elder on the day.

“Great picture of Jeremiah Kelly at Center blocking for RB Jakorion Caffey at UC practice today! Proud of these two young men. #OnceAnEagle….,” the caption read.

Fellow football parent Ashley Stephens has launched a fundraiser to support the Kelly family, with a goal of $50,000. The effort has already received nearly 500 donations.

