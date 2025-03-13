Jeremiah Smith adds fuel to the rumors of him being on the cover of EA CFB 2026 video game

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was one of the biggest breakout stars in college football this past season. As a freshman, he was one of the most effective offensive players for Ohio State in the playoffs and is now viewed as one of the best wide receivers in the NCAA.

College Football 25 was a big hit as the classic video game returned before the start of last season. It is returning again for College Football 26 and there has been a lot of speculation about who will be the cover athletes. One of the athletes rumored to be in the mix is Smith. He added fuel to the fire when he added an image of the rumor on his Instagram story on Wednesday.

"Jeremiah Smith is rumored to be on the cover of the EA CFB 26 video game."

Image via Smith's Instagram story.

Following the release of CFB 25, the game was an immediate hit in the sports gaming community. As a result, it was not a surprise when EA officially announced that the game would return for 2026. The announcement came on January 16.

"We said this place would be full again – thanks to our players, athletes, and fans for filling the house with us. Let’s keep that kick off energy going ‘til College Football 26 drops this summer."

On Wednesday, a possible deluxe version of the cover was posted on social media. In the image, several standout players, including Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, are featured on the cover. Other players on the deluxe cover included Ohio State's Caleb Downs, Florida’s DJ Lagway, Alabama’s Ryan Williams, Michigan’s Bryce Underwood and LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier.

It is not yet clear who the cover athlete is for the official cover of the standard edition. It could be Smith, or his Instagram post could have to do with the deluxe edition.

Jeremiah Smith receives praise from a competitor

Jeremiah Smith has been praised by his coaches, teammates and the media. However, his competition does not often compliment him. On Tuesday, that changed when Oregon DB Brandon Johnson spoke about Smith on "The Sitdown Podcast."

"He’s a generational talent for sure. You don’t see many football players like Jeremiah Smith, you may see someone who has two out of three."

Smith played against Oregon twice this past season and performed well with over 100 receiving yards in each game.

