"Jeremiah Smith was cut from his football team": CFB reporter reveals major turning point of Ohio State WR's career

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 29, 2025 19:10 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch (image credit: IMAGN)

Jeremiah Smith has become one of the standout wide recievers in college football. Heading into the 2025 season, much is expected from the Ohio State sophomore.

However, Smith was not always the top player he is today. College football reporter Nicole Shearin revealed a major turning point in his career.

"At seven years old, Jeremiah Smith was cut from his football team," Shearin said on Friday, via the "Mose Knows" podcast.
The news suprised many, including those who saw Smith play in high school and college. He was one of the best players of his team and wasn't considered a cut candidate. A seven-year-old getting cut from a football team also does not normally happen in youth football.

It served as a turning point in Smith's approach to football. To never get cut again, he strived to turn himself into the best player he could be.

"I still really remember that moment of the hurt feelings of being a seven-year-old kid that just wanted to play football and didn't get the chance to that year, so I don't take anything for granted anymore," Smith said in January, via the New York Times.

Jeremiah Smith on his preparations for the season

Jeremiah Smith was linked to the Dallas Cowboys on Friday. After trading Micah Parsons, the Cowboys will have two first round picks in the 2027 NFL draft, and they could select Smith. The Ohio State wide receiver addressed these rumors and spoke about how he is preparing for the season.

"I’ve been handling it very well. I come from humble beginnings," Smith said on Friday, via "The Triple Option."
"I don’t all that stuff get to my head. I just focus on the main thing, and that’s football and the team. So I don’t let all that, you know, all the awards I’m up for and all the hype around my name (affect that). I just want to focus on the team and focus on football.”

Smith will be part of the Buckeyes' season opener against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. It's a clash between two national championship contenders, and a game where Smith hopes to make a difference for his team.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
