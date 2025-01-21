Jeremiah Smith injury: Hamstring wrapped pictures of Ohio State WR goes viral

The Ohio State Buckeyes may have their brightest star hampered in the 2025 National Championship Game. While warming up for the title game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was seen having his left hamstring taped up.

While seeing the words "Jeremiah Smith" and "hamstring" in the same sentence is never a good thing, there has been no sign of an injury.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Leading up to tonight's game, there has not been any word regarding an injury of any kind for Jeremiah Smith. He has had an incredible freshman season for the Ohio State Buckeyes as he has recorded 71 receptions for 1,227 yards (17.3 yards per catch) with 14 touchdown receptions. He has also added five rushing attempts for 52 yards (10.4 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown.

When boiling it down to the College Football Playoff, he was completely shut down in the semifinals against the Texas Longhorns, having one catch for three yards. While there was no sign of a hamstring injury during the game, the tape being on Smith's hamstring brings that into question for the semifinal.

With 10 days between the Cotton Bowl and the national championship game, it will be interesting to see if Jeremiah Smith has any signs of a hamstring injury when the game begins.

When is Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith eligible for the NFL Draft?

Jeremiah Smith has already cemented himself as one of the best wide receivers in all of college football after his freshman season. However, people have wondered if he will remain with the Buckeyes or begin his journey into the NFL.

However, Ohio State fans do not have to worry as the current rules dictate that a player has to be out of high school for at least three years before being eligible for the NFL Draft. That means the earliest that Jeremiah Smith could enter the NFL Draft will be for the 2027 draft as he is a true freshman, or having two more seasons after tonight in college football.

After an already incredible 2024 season, it will be interesting to see how much better he can be in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place