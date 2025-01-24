Jeremiah Smith reacts amid reports of him being offered $4.5 million to leave Ohio State

Following a brilliant freshman season at Ohio State, Jeremiah Smith is commanding significant interest outside of Columbus. The wide receiver is said to have a significant financial offer to enter the transfer portal and leave Ohio State in what will be an unexpected move.

According to a report by On3’s Pete Nakos on Jan. 24, Jeremiah Smith has been offered between $4.5 million and $5 million to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and transfer to another program. This is undoubtedly a lucrative financial offer worth considering for the player.

The report immediately created a frenzy among college football fans. However, Jay Wimbrow, a photographer for the South Florida Express 7-on-7 team that Smith was part of, took to X to address those rumors. He doesn’t believe the young wide receiver is leaving Columbus.

"Ain’t gonna happen, that family is too loyal good try tho," Wimbrow wrote.

Jeremiah Smith immediately cleared the air on the rumors about his future by quoting Wimbrow’s post on X. The wide receiver replied with a "100" emoji, showcasing that his commitment to Ohio State remains intact and strong.

Ryan Day addresses Jeremiah Smith’s lucrative offer

Ohio State coach Ryan Day made an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” on Jan. 24. There, the coach addressed the report that Jeremiah Smith was offered $4.5 million or more to enter the transfer portal after discussing his team's national championship success.

“I think the first thing you have to do is bring in great people and great families, but you also have to value them and try to do everything you can to get what they deserve and what’s fair,” Day told Patrick.

“But there’s also something to be said for being around a program like ours, and you think if it’s all equal, we’ll have our chance to get our share of guys. But it is different, there’s no question. I think as coaches, we’re all looking for a little bit more guidelines on this. Everything is so gray right now.”

Smith was one of the top players in college football in 2024, delivering a stellar freshman season. He hauled in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns, establishing himself as quarterback Will Howard’s top option in the air.

He also played a pivotal role in Ohio State’s national championship run, showcasing his dominance with 19 receptions for 381 yards and five touchdowns across the tournament. His late-game reception against Notre Dame also helped seal the championship win.

