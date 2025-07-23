Jeremiah Smith's NFL cousin Geno Smith drops 4-word reaction on Ohio State WR borrowing his suit for Big Ten media days

After just one season at Ohio State, Jeremiah Smith has become one of the Buckeyes' most cherished players. The wide receiver was a great help in the program’s national championship win in 2024.On Tuesday, at the Big Ten media days, Smith appeared at the event in his cousin, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith's suit because the pants on his own suit were too long.The clip of Jeremiah telling the story made its way to X, and Geno responded with a four-word reaction:“That boy clean too!!”The two share the same grandfather, Geno Smith I. Both grew up in South Florida. Geno played high school football at Miramar High and college football at West Virginia before making it to the NFL.Meanwhile, Jeremiah Smith, who grew up in Miami Gardens, was the top-ranked high school player in the 2024 class. He went to Chaminade-Madonna College Prep in Hollywood, where he won the All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award. He chose Ohio State over Florida schools like Miami, Florida and Florida State.Jeremiah Smith confident in Ohio State ahead of the 2025 seasonOhio State lost a lot of players to the NFL this offseason, leaving behind questions on offense and defense. However, Jeremiah Smith remains confident in his team.&quot;I just can't wait until the season starts. We're definitely going to put on a show,&quot; Smith said on July 13, via Adam King of 10TV. &quot;A lot of people have been doubting us, I've been seeing on Twitter and social media, so I can't wait to prove a lot of people wrong this year.&quot;In his first year with the Buckeyes, Smith caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was named an All-American and the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.Coach Ryan Day also praised Smith during the Big Ten media days.“You don’t need to motivate Jeremiah,” Day said. “What he did as a freshman speaks for itself. Like you said, he may not be an older guy. He may not be really vocal in terms of his leadership. But what he does on the field speaks for itself. The work ethic he’s brought into this year has been exceptional.”The Buckeyes will open their 2025 season at home against Texas on Aug. 30.