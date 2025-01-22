Jeremiah Smith stats last night: How good was Ohio State WR in national championship game?

Ohio State is back on top for the first time in a decade, and freshman WR Jeremiah Smith was a big part of that success. Smith came to Ohio State as a top-flight recruit, but even an optimist would have had trouble imagining how good Smith would be.

Over the 2024 season, Smith wasn't just a weapon; he became the weapon in Ohio State's passing attack. He finished the 2024 season with 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Even on a team with another 1,000-yard receiver and a pair of 1,000-yard rushers, Smith stood out. But what about his national title game against Notre Dame? How does the big picture stack up for Jeremiah Smith?

Jeremiah Smith: How did he stack up in the CFP title game?

Jeremiah Smith capped a brilliant season with a CFP title game for the ages. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)

Smith's stat line was good but not great in the CFP title game. He finished with five catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. He had five games in which he topped five catches and seven games in which he topped 88 yards. In 12 of Ohio State's 16 games, he had at least one touchdown catch.

But more than the numbers, Smith's individual plays were pivotal. Let's take a closer look.

Catch 1

Trailing 7-0 after a 9-minute Notre Dame drive, Ohio State was immediately in a third-down situation. On third-and-5, Smith caught a 7-yard pass to convert the first down of the game and keep the ball.

Catch 2

Still trailing 7-0, Smith evened the score. On a second-and-5 from the Notre Dame 8-yard line, Smith caught a short throw from Will Howard, turned it upfield and broke into the end zone to even up the score.

Catch 3

This was a routine two-yard catch in a 14-7 game in the second quarter. OK, so not every play had to be historic.

Catch 4

Second-and-13 at the Notre Dame 38-yard line, still 14-7. With halftime approaching, this possession was key. On the play after Will Howard was sacked to put the Buckeyes behind the chains, Smith caught an intermediate pass and raced for a 15-yard gain and a first down at the 23-yard line. Ohio State stretched its lead to 21-7 four plays later.

Catch 5

Notre Dame had closed a 31-7 Buckeye edge to 31-23 and had Ohio State in a third-and-11 at their own 34-yard line. With a stop, Notre Dame would get the ball back with a chance to tie the game.

Instead, Howard took a deep shot on Smith, who caught the deep ball in field-goal range and raced to the Notre Dame 10-yard line for a 56-yard gain that all but sealed the title victory.

While Smith's numbers were adequate, his performance was one for the ages. A play-by-play breakdown makes it clear that Jeremiah Smith had a CFP title game for the ages.

What do you think of Smith's performance? Share your take on the freshman in our comments section!

