Jeremiah Smith subtly denies rumors of leaving Ohio State despite $4.5 million offer

Jeremiah Smith has had a fantastic freshman year. The 17-year-old was one of the standout players in the Ohio State Buckeyes team that won the National Championship Game this week against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Smith has three years left in college football and is only going to get better as his career advances. This will make him an asset to any team and a wanted player by any of the Buckeyes' rivals.

This has led to rumors that Smith is being offered a $4.5 million contract by an undisclosed team to enter the transfer portal.

Smith responded to these rumors with the following post on X. He reposted a post by another user which reads:

"Ain't gonna happen, that family is too loyal😂😂 good try tho🤫"

Smith added an emoji of his own in his repost:

"💯"

Jeremiah Smith's rookie season was one of the stories of the recent college football year.

This year, the freshman recorded 1,315 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. This included a 56-yard touchdown pass in the National Championship Game, which was able to help Ohio State win the title.

It is likely that if he was able to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, he would immediately be seen as a contender for the No. 1 pick. However, as freshmen can not declare, Smith is going to have to spend at least one more season in college football.

This will be with the Buckeyes, where he will hope to repeat his success and help Ohio State to retain the national championship that they won this year.

Ohio State lose key member of their offense

While the Buckeyes have kept their hold on Jeremiah Smith (for now), they have lost another member of their national championship-winning side. Running back Quinshon Judkins recently declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Year 2024 was the only season Judkins played for the Buckeyes, having transferred from the Ole Miss Rebels during the off-season. However, despite the change of scenery, Judkins was as dominant in Columbus as he was in Oxford.

In 2024, Judkins ran for 1,060 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. Two of these touchdowns came in the National Championship Game win.

This year's running back class is strong and is led by Ashton Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy candidate from Boise State. Judkins is ranked as the seventh-best running back available, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

The same site has made a prediction on where Judkins will go in the 2025 NFL Draft. They predict that he will be a third-round pick.

