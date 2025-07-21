Jeremiyah Love gets real about his reaction to Heisman chatter heading into 2025 season 

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had an excellent 2024 season, making it to the national championship game in Atlanta, Georgia. It was a tough fight to keep up with Ohio State, with its defense obstructing Riley Leonard & Co.'s offensive run.

Ad

Despite a strong resistance, Jeremiyah Love was able to get the better of Ryan Day's plot. The running back scored the first-ever touchdown of the Irish in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.

It also became a record for the longest ever touchdown run (98 yards) in the playoff, with Love breaching his 1,000-yard mark effortlessly. It made him a highly touted prospect and a potential contender for the 2025 Heisman Trophy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the chatter has already begun before the season's start, Love intends to keep a low profile and not let distractions fade his aspirations.

Ad

Trending

Ad

“I try to just keep the noise, you know, just the noise," Love said on Friday (01:20), via ESPN's "College Football Live." "I try not to pay attention to a lot of things that people say, primarily because people's opinions can change, just like that. All that really matters at the end of the day is, you know, how I perform. You know how I see myself doing.

Ad

“So when it comes to, you know, other people saying things, I try not to pay attention. You know, it's nice to see here and there. But like, you know, I don't want to get a big head, you know, I don't want to, you know, think of myself, you know, as, like, you know, cockier. Like, I'm just better than everybody, you know."

Ad

Love added that he is looking to improve further as a person and player.

“I've still got things that I got to grow in," Love said. "I'm still, you know, growing as a person, as a player. So, you know, I try to just keep all of that, you know away from my head and just trying to be in my own headspace.”

Ad

Jeremiyah Love gets real about his 2025 season aspirations

Jeremiyah Love is entering his junior year this upcoming season, where expectations are sky-high, especially after he recorded 1,000+ yards in 2024. A national championship title is also what will make Notre Dame fans happy.

Despite all the chatter and expectations, Love said he wants to keep his head straight and improve on his skills.

He mentioned that he wants to be a better version of himself than last season and not repeat his mistakes. Winning a championship is not a priority, but following the process to the T is what the Fighting Irish are aspiring to achieve.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.